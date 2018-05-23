Cannes Winner ‘Sicilian Ghost Story’ Bought by Strand Releasing (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Giulia Parlato

Strand Releasing has acquired all North American rights to Fabio Grassadonia and Antonio Piazza’s drama “Sicilian Ghost Story,” Variety has learned exclusively.

“Sicilian Ghost Story” opened the International Critics’ Week at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, marking the first time an Italian film launched the Critics’ Week. Grassadonia and Piazza won the David di Donatello award for top adapted script.

Strand made the announcement on Wednesday, ahead of “Sicilian Ghost Story’s” North American debut as the opening night film at the Open Roads: New Italian Cinema 2018 event on May 31 at the Film Society of Lincoln Center in New York City. Strand will release the film in the fall.

The film follows a young girl whose quest and search for her kidnapped friend leads her on a psychic journey to find him. Julia Jedlikowska and Gaetano Fernandez star.

Jay Weissberg wrote in his review for Variety: “‘Ghost Story’ deserves a conspicuous place on international art-house screens.”

The deal was negotiated between Jon Gerrans of Strand Releasing and Thania Dimitrakopoulou of The Match Factory.

”It is such a joy for us to learn that our film will be released in North America by Strand Releasing,” the filmmakers said. ”Sicilian Ghost Story’ started its development at the Sundance Institute, where it was awarded with the Sundance Institute Global Filmmaking Award and continues its journey now in North America in such good hands.”

It’s the third film for Grassadonia and Piazza following “Salvo” in 2013 and “Rita” in 2010.

The film was produced by Indigo Film and Cristaldi Pics with Rai Cinema. It’s a co-production with Mact Productions, JPG Films, Ventura Film, and RSI-Radiotelevisione Svizzera. The film will be released in the U.K. by Altitude and in France by Jour2Fête.

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

  • Patty JenkinsKering Women in Motion Awards

    Patty Jenkins Honored With Women in Motion Award at Cannes

  • Emilia Clarke Kering

    Emilia Clarke on the 'Series of Little Moments' That Made Her Recognize Everyday Sexism

  • Salma Hayek Kering

    Salma Hayek on How Parkland Students' Activism Connects to #MeToo Movement

  • Gaspar Noe

    Gaspar Noe Walked Out of 'Black Panther'

  • Cate Blanchett Talks Gender Equity in

    Cate Blanchett Talks Gender Equity in the Industry: 'Change Is Not Really Polite'

  • Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR..Hulk (Mark

    'Avengers: Infinity War' Cast Weighs in on the Worst Marvel Costumes

  • avengers infinity war

    Why Wakanda Forever Is Bigger Than 'Black Panther'

More Film

  • Mark Wahlberg Six Billion Dollar Man

    Mark Wahlberg's 'Six Billion Dollar Man' Moved Back a Year to 2020

    Strand Releasing has acquired all North American rights to Fabio Grassadonia and Antonio Piazza’s drama “Sicilian Ghost Story,” Variety has learned exclusively. “Sicilian Ghost Story” opened the International Critics’ Week at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, marking the first time an Italian film launched the Critics’ Week. Grassadonia and Piazza won the David di Donatello […]

  • 'Sicilian Ghost Story' Bought by Strand

    Cannes Winner 'Sicilian Ghost Story' Bought by Strand Releasing (EXCLUSIVE)

    Strand Releasing has acquired all North American rights to Fabio Grassadonia and Antonio Piazza’s drama “Sicilian Ghost Story,” Variety has learned exclusively. “Sicilian Ghost Story” opened the International Critics’ Week at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, marking the first time an Italian film launched the Critics’ Week. Grassadonia and Piazza won the David di Donatello […]

  • George RR Martin

    George R.R. Martin Developing Animated 'Ice Dragon' Movie With Warner Bros.

    Strand Releasing has acquired all North American rights to Fabio Grassadonia and Antonio Piazza’s drama “Sicilian Ghost Story,” Variety has learned exclusively. “Sicilian Ghost Story” opened the International Critics’ Week at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, marking the first time an Italian film launched the Critics’ Week. Grassadonia and Piazza won the David di Donatello […]

  • Helen Hunt Ana de Armas John

    Helen Hunt, Ana de Armas, John Leguizamo Join Tye Sheridan's 'Night Clerk'

    Strand Releasing has acquired all North American rights to Fabio Grassadonia and Antonio Piazza’s drama “Sicilian Ghost Story,” Variety has learned exclusively. “Sicilian Ghost Story” opened the International Critics’ Week at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, marking the first time an Italian film launched the Critics’ Week. Grassadonia and Piazza won the David di Donatello […]

  • Idris Elba Hunchback of Notre Dame

    Idris Elba to Star in and Direct 'Hunchback of Notre Dame' for Netflix

    Strand Releasing has acquired all North American rights to Fabio Grassadonia and Antonio Piazza’s drama “Sicilian Ghost Story,” Variety has learned exclusively. “Sicilian Ghost Story” opened the International Critics’ Week at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, marking the first time an Italian film launched the Critics’ Week. Grassadonia and Piazza won the David di Donatello […]

  • Jay Ryan It Chapter Two

    'It: Chapter Two' Casts Jay Ryan as Adult Ben

    Strand Releasing has acquired all North American rights to Fabio Grassadonia and Antonio Piazza’s drama “Sicilian Ghost Story,” Variety has learned exclusively. “Sicilian Ghost Story” opened the International Critics’ Week at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, marking the first time an Italian film launched the Critics’ Week. Grassadonia and Piazza won the David di Donatello […]

  • Dan Lin Warner Bros

    Warner Bros. Re-Signs 'It,' 'Lego Movie,' 'Sherlock Holmes' Producer Dan Lin

    Strand Releasing has acquired all North American rights to Fabio Grassadonia and Antonio Piazza’s drama “Sicilian Ghost Story,” Variety has learned exclusively. “Sicilian Ghost Story” opened the International Critics’ Week at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, marking the first time an Italian film launched the Critics’ Week. Grassadonia and Piazza won the David di Donatello […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad