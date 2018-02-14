‘Sicario 2’ Director Tapped to Helm ‘Call of Duty’ Film for Activision Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Activision Studios, a film division of the popular gaming company Activision Blizzard Studios, is ramping up developing on its adaptation of its video game “Call of Duty” and looks to have a director in its sights.

Sources tell Variety that “Sicario 2: Soldado” helmer Stefano Sollima is in negotiations to direct an adaptation of the popular video game.

A rep for Activision Blizzard declined to comment.

Activision Blizzard Studios’s Presidents Stacey Sher and Nick van Dyk are producing along with Activision Blizzard chief executive Bobby Kotick. No start date has been set as the studio will now look to attach a writer. The film is currently without a distributor.

Plot details are under wraps, but when Sher traded in her veteran producing job for the new gig, she and van Dyk talked about the idea of turning this mega gaming franchise into a cinematic universe that could rival Marvel or DC.

During an interview with the Guardian last April, they both discussed how they were putting together a universe that will draw on the feel of the different incarnations of the game rather than bringing over existing plots. With that said, its unknown what era this game would focus on though its likely to stay in present day.

Sher’s eye for identifying high-quality talent after years of working with A-list directors like Quentin Tarantino and Steven Soderbergh, was a big reason Activision wanted her in this role, and Sollima’s hiring solidifies the direction the studio wants this particular video game adaptation to go.

Sollima made his name as the main director behind the popular Sky Atlantic crime series “Gomorra,” based on the critically acclaimed film. His work caught the eyes of “Sicario 2” producers, who tapped him to take over the franchise after director Denis Villeneuve left to helm “Blade Runner: 2049.”

“Sicario 2: Soldado” is set to open on June 29 with Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin returning to star. Sollima is repped by CAA and and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.