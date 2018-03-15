Shudder Grabs U.S., Canada, U.K. Rights to SXSW Player ‘A Bluebird in My Heart’ (EXCLUSIVE)

AMC Networks’ genre streaming service Shudder has acquired U.S., Canada, and UK/Ireland rights to Jérémie Guez’s directorial debut “A Bluebird in my Heart,” which played last weekend at South by Southwest.

Sold by Sara May at Alma Cinema, “A Bluebird in My Heart” is an intense thriller about an ex-con attempting to lead a reformed life, who finds refuge in a motel run by a single mother and her daughter, Clara. The peace and freedom he has found in this safe haven disappears when Clara is violently assaulted, forcing him to take action and face his old demons. “A Bluebird in My Heart” stars Roland Møller (“Atomic Blonde”), Veerle Baetens (“The Ardennes”), Lola Le Lann (“One Wild Moment”) and Lubna Azabal (“Incendies”).

“‘Bluebird’ is a tense, striking debut, and we cannot wait for the film to be seen by our passionate Shudder audience,” said Aurelie de Troyer, VP of global acquisitions and co-productions. Shudder will release the film later this year.

Guez, a successful French-born novelist, wrote and produced “A Bluebird in My Heart.” He has just signed with WME and Management 360.

Guez previously co-wrote Jalil Lespert’s 2014 drama “Yves Saint-Laurent” and published four crime novels, including “Burn Out,” which was adapted into a movie that Gaumont recently distributed in France. He also directed a documentary about the vibrant urban music scene within Marseilles’s impoverished neighborhoods for Viceland.

“A Bluebird in My Heart” was produced by Aimée Buidine, Julien Madon, Julien Leclercq and Jérémie Guez, under their production label Cheyenne for Atchafalaya Films and Labyrinthe Films. It was coproduced by uMedia and Emotion Films.

Shudder’s recent acquisitions of French movies and TV series include Coralie Fargeat’s female-powered thriller “Revenge” and the science-fiction series “Missions.”

Here is an exclusive clip of “A Bluebird in My Heart:”