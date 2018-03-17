Lucas Hedges to Play Shia LaBeouf in ‘Honey Boy’

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Lucas HedgesNYFW Fall/Winter 2018 - Tom Ford, New York, USA - 06 Feb 2018
CREDIT: Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/RE

Lucas Hedges will play a younger version of Shia LaBeouf in the family drama “Honey Boy,” with LaBeouf playing his own father.

The story of a child star attempting to mend his relationship with his law-breaking, alcohol-abusing father over the course of a decade, it’s loosely based on LaBeouf’s life. “Honey Boy” was LaBeouf’s childhood nickname.

Alma Har’el is directing. Producers are Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Daniela Taplin Lundberg of Stay Gold Features and Christopher Leggett of Delirio Films. Automatik’s Fred Berger is executive producer. Stay Gold Features will finance.

LaBeouf appeared in “Borg vs McEnroe,” which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and is due out in April.  He will be seen next in “Peanut Butter Falcon.”

Hedges recently starred in Martin McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird.” He received an Academy Award nomination last year for his performance in Kenneth Lonergan’s “Manchester By The Sea.”

Hedges’ upcoming films include “Boy A” opposite Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe, directed by Joel Edgerton, and “Ben is Back,” opposite Julie Roberts, written and directed by his father Peter Hedges.

Har’el’s credits include “LoveTrue” and “Bombay Beach.” She was recently nominated for a DGA Award for her commercial “Love Over Bias,” which aired during the winter Olympics. “Bombay Beach” took the top documentary prize at the 2011 Tribeca Film Festival and received a “Truer Than Fiction” Spirit Award nomination.

The news was first reported by Showbiz 411.

 

