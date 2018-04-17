You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘A Quiet Place’ Star Noah Jupe to Play Young Shia LaBeouf in ‘Honey Boy’

Noah Jupe
CREDIT: James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

“A Quiet Place” star Noah Jupe will play the young version of Shia LaBeouf in the independent drama “Honey Boy.”

Lucas Hedges will portray the young-adult version of LaBeouf, while LaBeouf will play his own father. The movie is about a child star attempting to mend his relationship with his law-breaking, alcohol-abusing father over the course of a decade. The project is loosely based on LaBeouf’s life. “Honey Boy” was LaBeouf’s childhood nickname.

Alma Har’el is directing from LaBeouf’s script. The producers are Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Daniela Taplin Lundberg of Stay Gold Features, and Christopher Leggett of Delirio Films. Automatik’s Fred Berger is executive producing. Stay Gold Features will finance the film.

Endeavor Content put together the financing and will co-represent worldwide rights with CAA.

Jupe’s credits include the television shows “The Night Manager” and “Houdini and Doyle.” He’s appeared in George Clooney’s “Suburbicon,” opposite Jacob Tremblay in “Wonder,” and with Sam Worthington in “Titan.” He can currently be see on the big screen as the son of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s characters in the hit horror movie “A Quiet Place.”

Jupe is repped by CAA, Grandview, and Hansen Jacobson.

