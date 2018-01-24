‘Shape of Water’ Sees Surge in Fandango Sales Following 13 Oscar Nominations

Online ticketing service Fandango has seen a 241% jump in sales for “The Shape of Water” after the fantasy scored a leading 13 Academy Awards nominations on Tuesday morning.

Fox Searchlight has seen $30 million domestically from “The Shape of Water,” which was playing last weekend at 853 North American sites. It’s expected that “Shape” will add several hundred locations this weekend.

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Lady Bird,” which snagged seven and five nods respectively, saw Fandango sales double. Daniel Day-Lewis’ fashion drama “Phantom Thread,” which surprised with six nominations, generated a 69% increase, while “Call Me by Your Name” rose by 56% and “Darkest Hour” and “The Post” both gained 46%.

The two films currently in the home entertainment window, “Get Out” and “Dunkirk,” also saw upticks in sales on the FandangoNOW on-demand service with respective hikes of 114% and 78%. Both films are returning to the big screen this week with “Dunkirk” showings Wednesday, two months after the World War II epic departed from theaters.

“Dunkirk,” which opened on July 21 and closed on Nov. 23 with $525 million worldwide, was recognized in eight categories including best picture, best director, best cinematography, and best production design. It’s Christopher Nolan’s first directing nomination.

“Get Out,” which opened Feb. 24 and grossed $254 million at the worldwide box office, left theaters in July. It received four nominations Tuesday — best picture for producers Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr., and Jordan Peele; best actor for Daniel Kaluuya; and best director and best original screenplay for Peele.