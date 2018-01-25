Shailene Woodley’s ‘Adrift’ Set for June Release in ‘Deadpool 2’ Slot

STX Entertainment has set a June 1 release date for the romantic drama “Adrift,” starring Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin, filling the spot vacated by “Deadpool 2.”

“Adrift” is based on the true story of Tami Oldham Ashcraft who, after being knocked unconscious by the most massive hurricane in the history of the Pacific Ocean, awakens to find her fiancé Richard Sharp badly injured, their boat in ruins, and no means of communication or navigation. She must race against the clock to save herself and the only man she’s ever loved.

The film was directed by Baltasar Kormákur from a screenplay by Aaron Kandell, Jordan Kandell, and David Branson Smith, based on the book “Red Sky in Mourning: A True Story of Love, Loss, and Survival at Sea” by Ashcraft with Susea McGearhart. Producers are Kormákur and the Kandells.

Ashcraft and Sharp were delivering a 44-foot yacht, Hazana, from Tahiti to San Diego in 1983 when the storm hit. She navigated manually using a sextant and watch, survived on peanut butter and canned food, and sailed 1,500 miles in 41 days to reach safety in Hilo, Hawaii. She self-published the book in 1998.

Fox recently moved “Deadpool 2” forward to May 18. BH Tilt has also come on to June 1 with tech thriller “Upgrade,” starring Logan Marshall Green, Betty Gabriel, Harrison Gilbertson, Simon Maiden, and Benedict Hardie. Leigh Whannell directs. Producers are Jason Blum of Blumhouse, Kylie du Fresne of Goalpost and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Automatik.