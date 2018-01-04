Seth Meyers Reveals Amy Poehler, Tina Fey Influence on His Golden Globes Hosting

When Seth Meyers takes the stage on Sunday as host of the 75th annual Golden Globes Awards, he will be taking lessons from two of the awards show’s most beloved past hosts: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

In a departure from some of his fellow comedians, who have opened awards shows with elaborate musical numbers or pre-taped segments, Meyers said he will stick to a more traditional monologue, like Fey and Poehler did during their hosting stints.

“It’s all just jokes. You know, having worked with Amy and Tina, I’m just doing the same process they did,” Meyers told Variety on Thursday morning, when he rolled out the official red carpet ahead of the Golden Globes. He was joined by Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Meher Tatna, executive producers Barry Adelman and Allen Shapiro, and Beverly Hills mayor Lili Bosse for the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

All eyes will be on Meyers to see how he addresses the recent wave of Hollywood sexual harassment allegations, and he said he plans to handle it as “an ongoing discussion.”

“We don’t want to ignore it and we want to hopefully talk about it in a way that’s cathartic, as opposed to reminding people of its awfulness. But tone is a constant discussion,” the host said.

Meyers, who frequently takes on Donald Trump as host of “Late Night,” said that he doesn’t plan to focus on Trump during the show in light of the harassment discussion. “I’m not committing to this, but I find on a night like tonight with everything’s that happened here this year, he’s a lot less interesting to me,” he said.

Simone Garcia Johnson, daughter of Dwayne Johnson and this year’s Golden Globes Ambassador (formerly Miss Golden Globe), said that she will wear black to the show in support of the #MeToo movement.

“I’m proud of all the women who are coming together and standing in solidarity because it becomes more than just sexual harassment in Hollywood but across all different work fields,” she said.

Shapiro said he has not yet seen Meyers’ monologue so is unsure how he will address the harassment allegations, but “we don’t censor anybody to say whatever they want, so I would imagine the stars will have something to say about it.”

The Golden Globes will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET.