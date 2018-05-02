Seattle International Film Festival Program Includes ‘The Bookshop,’ ‘Sorry to Bother You,’ ‘Blaze’

The lineup for the 44th Seattle International Film Festival, the largest film gathering in the U.S., was announced on Wednesday, with 433 films set to screen.

Among this year’s projects include SIFF Gala screenings of Emily Mortimer and Patricia Clarkson in “The Bookshop,” “Sorry to Bother You,” with Tessa Thompson and Lakeith Stanfield and “Don’t Worry, He won’t Get Far on Foot,” starring Joaquin Phoenix. The festival, which runs from May 17 to June 10, will include six world, 32 North American, and 16 U.S. Feature premieres.

Ethan Hawke will be honored during the three-week event with the Outstanding Achievement in Cinema Award and will screen “Blaze,” the new film he wrote, produced and directed, on June 8, followed by an on-stage interview.

Melanie Lynskey will also make an appearance at the festival for a discussion and screening of her new film “Sadie” on May 27.

Among the more than 400 films screening are “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” “The Cake General,” “Eighth Grade” and “The Drummer and the Keeper.”

“Sifting through over 4,000 film submissions each year, finding just 240 features is somewhat of a treasure hunt,” said SIFF artistic director Beth Barrett. “We’re looking for dynamic, diverse stories. This year, we’re overjoyed to share that over 43% of the feature films are female directed. We’re thrilled to jump into the 44th Festival and share these voices from around the globe with over 150,000 film enthusiasts in Seattle over the course of 25 days.”

This year’s 433 films represent 90 countries and will include 168 features, 66 documentaries, 10 archival films, 164 shorts, and 21 virtual reality or 360 works. Along with the screenings, SIFF will include three galas, industry forums and film development programs. The full program can be found on the SIFF website.