Universal Marketing Executive Scott Abraham Fired for Inappropriate Conduct (EXCLUSIVE)

Scott Abraham, a top creative executive in Universal’s marketing department, was fired at the end of November for inappropriate conduct, Variety has learned.

His termination was not publicly revealed, but came to light after Universal announced Wednesday that it was terminating Seth Byers, exec VP of creative strategy and research, and placing Josh Goldstine, president of marketing, on administrative leave. Both of these men were also said to be involved in inappropriate conduct, and sources said Abraham’s behavior was part of a larger cultural problem in the studio’s marketing department.

Abraham did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment. According to his LinkedIn profile, he was most recently senior vice president of creative advertising at the studio.

Abraham was let go because of his own inappropriate conduct after it became clear his behavior was not in line with the studio’s core values and expectations, high-level sources within the studio with knowledge of the situation told Variety. It is unclear what specific behavior led to his ouster.

Universal also has not revealed what Goldstine and Byers did to warrant disciplinary actions, but the studio did say there were multiple allegations against them and that they were “credible and indicative of an unacceptable climate.” Sources with knowledge of the department say it was viewed by some staffers as a hostile environment for female employees.

Related Universal Marketing Department Shake Up as Inappropriate Conduct Allegations Hit Dwayne Johnson's Action Comedy 'Red Notice' Lands at Universal, Legendary

In a memo to staff, Chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Jeff Shell and Chairman of Universal Pictures Donna Langley wrote, “Our highest priority is to provide a working environment where every employee feels heard, seen and safe. We commend the people who have had the courage to come forward. We have no tolerance for harassment or other disrespectful behavior, and we will be taking any necessary steps to ensure that actions that violate our core values are dealt with swiftly and decisively.”

Universal is also mandating additional harassment training in its motion picture group in the wake of the firing of Byers and suspension of Goldstine.