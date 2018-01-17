Scotland Yard Investigating Third Sexual Assault Complaint Against Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX Shutterstock

Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into a new allegation against Kevin Spacey of sexual assault, the third such inquiry by London police into the Oscar-winning actor.

The new investigation centers on an alleged assault on a man in 2005 in the Central London borough of Westminster. It follows two other investigations into alleged sexual assaults by Spacey on men in the South London borough of Lambeth, in 2005 and 2008.

“On 13 December we received an allegation that the man sexually assaulted a man (Victim 3) in 2005 in Westminster,” Scotland Yard said Wednesday in a statement to Variety. “Officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating.”

Late last year, London’s Old Vic theater, which is located in Lambeth, said it received 20 complaints of inappropriate behavior against Spacey after it had appealed to people to come forward with concerns or complaints. Spacey was the theater’s artistic director from 2004 to 2015.

The Old Vic said it had advised more than a dozen of those who came forward to take their accounts to police. Scotland Yard announced its second investigation into Spacey soon afterward.

The new complaint was lodged in mid-December, but was only confirmed Wednesday to be under investigation.

Spacey has not been charged with any offenses, but his career lies in tatters after the allegations made against him, starting with the one leveled by Anthony Rapp, who said Spacey assaulted him when he was just 14. Rapp has since said that he believes the culture of abuse in Hollywood is now being dismantled in light of the allegations that have surfaced against Spacey, producer Harvey Weinstein and others.

Spacey was axed from the new season of Netflix’s “House of Cards.” His performance in Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World” was also removed.

