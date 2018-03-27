Scooter Braun, David Maisel Form Mythos Studios

Scooter Braun, founder of SB Projects and power music manager, and David Maisel, founding chairman of Marvel Studios, have launched a new entertainment joint venture, Mythos Studios.

Mythos Studios has acquired a 50% stake in Aspen Comics, as well as the entertainment rights for the comic book company’s intellectual property, including the iconic artwork, characters, and worlds created by its late founder, Michael Turner.

Mythos Studios’ first project is inspired by the top selling comic book of 1998, Michael Turner’s “Fathom,” which follows super-heroine Aspen Matthews, a marine biologist who embarks on a journey of self-discovery above and below sea level after finding out she has a mysterious background.

The second project in development, inspired by one of the top selling independent comic books of 2003, “Soulfire,” is centered around a time in the future with amazing, advanced technology but where all magic has been lost. The story follows a boy named Malikai, the chosen one, and a team of supernatural characters on a quest to bring magic back to the world and defeat the forces of evil.

Related

“David’s experience of building some of the greatest franchises in film history during his tenure as Founding Chairman at Marvel Studios is invaluable and I’m excited to be partnering with him on this new venture,” said Braun. “We have some incredible projects in the works and I’m excited to help bring David’s brilliant vision for these properties to the world.”

Braun is best known as a music talent manager with Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and Ariana Grande on his roster. His SB Projects includes CBS procedural “Scorpion,” “The Giver,” and Bieber’s “Never Say Never,” which carried a $13 million budget and grossed $100 million worldwide. 2013’s “Believe,” a behind-the-scenes look at Bieber’s rise to superstardom generated about $11 million in worldwide box office.

Braun was a producer on 2015’s quirky girl-group fantasy “Jem and the Holograms” and the indie drama “Burden,” starring Andrea Riseborough and Garrett Hedlund.

“Scooter is already a legend as a pop culture engineer and master marketer to global audiences. I can think of no more perfect partner to bring the next generation of franchise entertainment to the world,” said Maisel. “He is also a longtime personal friend, and we are already having a blast working together in bringing these amazing properties to life. Our combined experiences across film, TV, music, and Broadway make our playing field for future projects so exciting.”

Maisel served in various capacities at Marvel from 2003-2010, including president, vice chairman, and chairman of Marvel Studios, and Office of the CEO of Marvel Entertainment. He has executive produced  “Iron Man,” “The Incredible Hulk,” “Iron Man 2,” “Thor,” and “Captain America: The First Avenger.”

Mythos Studios will be based out of Los Angeles and helmed by Braun and Maisel with longtime SB Projects COO Scott Manson, who will be joined by a team of production and creative executives. Catherine Winder will be re-teaming with Maisel after working together on “The Angry Birds Movie.”

