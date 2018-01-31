‘Science Fair’ Wins Inaugural Sundance Festival Favorite Award

“Science Fair has won the inaugural festival favorite award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, selected by audience votes from the 123 feature films screened.

The festival favorite award is the 29th and final recognition bestowed on this year’s feature lineup. The others were announced at a Jan. 27 ceremony in Park City, Utah.

“Science Fair​,” which had its world premiere at the 2018 festival, follows nine high school students from around the globe as they navigate rivalries, setbacks, and of course, hormones, on their journey to compete at the international science fair. As they face off against 1,700 of the smartest, quirkiest teens from 78 different countries, only one will be named best in fair.

The film was directed by Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster, and produced by Costantini, Foster, Jeffrey Plunkett, and Fusion.

John Cooper​, director of the festival, said, “Audiences responded to the hope in this film, and how it thoughtfully depicted a rising generation of innovators. The film was so engaging and inspiring that we felt it would delight audiences and be a strong contender for this award.”

Ballots distributed at each screening were counted to determine the festival favorite award winner. Runners-up included two documentaries — Don Argott’s “Believer,” in which Imagine Dragons’ Mormon frontman Dan Reynolds is taking on a new mission to explore how the church treats its LGBTQ members; and Morgan Neville’s “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” an exploration of Fred Rogers and his impact.

Sundance reported that other strong-showing audience favorites included “Assassination Nation,” directed by Sam Levinson and starring Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, and Hari Nef; closing night film “Hearts Beat Loud,” starring Nick Offerman, Kiersey Clemons, and Ted Danson; Jesse Peretz’ drama “Juliet, Naked,” starring Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke, and Chris O’Dowd; and Elizabeth Chomko’s “What They Had,” starring Hilary Swank, Michael Shannon, Blythe Danner, and Robert Forster.