You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Science Fair’ Wins Inaugural Sundance Festival Favorite Award

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Sundance

Science Fair has won the inaugural festival favorite award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, selected by audience votes from the 123 feature films screened.

The festival favorite award is the 29th and final recognition bestowed on this year’s feature lineup. The others were announced at a Jan. 27 ceremony in Park City, Utah.

Science Fair​,” which had its world premiere at the 2018 festival, follows nine high school students from around the globe as they navigate rivalries, setbacks, and of course, hormones, on their journey to compete at the international science fair. As they face off against 1,700 of the smartest, quirkiest teens from 78 different countries, only one will be named best in fair.

The film was directed by Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster, and produced by Costantini, Foster, Jeffrey Plunkett, and Fusion.

John Cooper​, director of the festival, said, “Audiences responded to the hope in this film, and how it thoughtfully depicted a rising generation of innovators. The film was so engaging and inspiring that we felt it would delight audiences and be a strong contender for this award.”

Ballots distributed at each screening were counted to determine the festival favorite award winner. Runners-up included two documentaries — Don Argott’s “Believer,” in which Imagine Dragons’ Mormon frontman Dan Reynolds is taking on a new mission to explore how the church treats its LGBTQ members; and Morgan Neville’s “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” an exploration of Fred Rogers and his impact.

Sundance reported that other strong-showing audience favorites included “Assassination Nation,” directed by Sam Levinson and starring Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, and Hari Nef; closing night film “Hearts Beat Loud,” starring Nick Offerman, Kiersey Clemons, and Ted Danson; Jesse Peretz’ drama “Juliet, Naked,” starring Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke, and Chris O’Dowd; and Elizabeth Chomko’s “What They Had,” starring Hilary Swank, Michael Shannon, Blythe Danner, and Robert Forster.

More Film

  • We the Animals

    Sundance Award Winner 'We the Animals' Sells to The Orchard (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Science Fair has won the inaugural festival favorite award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, selected by audience votes from the 123 feature films screened. The festival favorite award is the 29th and final recognition bestowed on this year’s feature lineup. The others were announced at a Jan. 27 ceremony in Park City, Utah. “Science […]

  • Black Panther

    Kendrick Lamar Unveils 'Black Panther The Album' Track List

    “Science Fair has won the inaugural festival favorite award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, selected by audience votes from the 123 feature films screened. The festival favorite award is the 29th and final recognition bestowed on this year’s feature lineup. The others were announced at a Jan. 27 ceremony in Park City, Utah. “Science […]

  • 'Science Fair' Review

    Sundance Film Review: 'Science Fair'

    “Science Fair has won the inaugural festival favorite award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, selected by audience votes from the 123 feature films screened. The festival favorite award is the 29th and final recognition bestowed on this year’s feature lineup. The others were announced at a Jan. 27 ceremony in Park City, Utah. “Science […]

  • Sundance Film Festival: 'Science Fair' Wins

    'Science Fair' Wins Inaugural Sundance Festival Favorite Award

    “Science Fair has won the inaugural festival favorite award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, selected by audience votes from the 123 feature films screened. The festival favorite award is the 29th and final recognition bestowed on this year’s feature lineup. The others were announced at a Jan. 27 ceremony in Park City, Utah. “Science […]

  • The New York Times Building NYC

    New York Times Pacts With Anonymous Content to Represent Film and TV Rights

    “Science Fair has won the inaugural festival favorite award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, selected by audience votes from the 123 feature films screened. The festival favorite award is the 29th and final recognition bestowed on this year’s feature lineup. The others were announced at a Jan. 27 ceremony in Park City, Utah. “Science […]

  • Michelle MacLaren attends the premiere of

    Chris Pratt's 'Cowboy Ninja Viking' Taps 'Game of Thrones' Director Michelle MacLaren

    “Science Fair has won the inaugural festival favorite award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, selected by audience votes from the 123 feature films screened. The festival favorite award is the 29th and final recognition bestowed on this year’s feature lineup. The others were announced at a Jan. 27 ceremony in Park City, Utah. “Science […]

  • Sad daughter of unemployed Tennessee coal

    Writers Guild West Issues Zero Tolerance Policy on Sexual Harassment

    “Science Fair has won the inaugural festival favorite award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, selected by audience votes from the 123 feature films screened. The festival favorite award is the 29th and final recognition bestowed on this year’s feature lineup. The others were announced at a Jan. 27 ceremony in Park City, Utah. “Science […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad