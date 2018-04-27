You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Guillermo del Toro's 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Movie Gets Backing

Dave McNary

Guillermo del Toro
CREDIT: Jason Madara for Variety

Guillermo del Toro is producing and co-writing “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” based on the Alvin Schwartz book series.

CBS Films and Entertainment One are co-financing. André Øvredal is directing from a script by del Toro and the team of Daniel and Kevin Hageman.

Besides del Toro, producers are Sean Daniel, Elizabeth Grave, Jason F. Brown, and J. Miles Dale. Principal photography is expected to begin this summer in Toronto.

Entertainment One will directly distribute the feature in Canada, U.K., Australia/New Zealand, Germany, Benelux, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland, with partners Sierra/Affinity overseeing sales in all remaining international territories outside of the U.S., making it available to buyers for the first time at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. CBS Films will distribute the film in the U.S. through Lionsgate.

The story follows a group of young teens who must solve the mystery surrounding sudden and macabre deaths in their small town.

“‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,’ led by the incomparable Guillermo del Toro, is such a chillingly fun ride that it’s sure to leave audiences around the world jumping in their seats,” said Steve Bertram, eOne’s president, film, television and digital.

Del Toro won Oscars for best picture and best director for “The Shape of Water.” He is represented by Gary Ungar at Exile Entertainment, Robert Newman at WME, and George Hayum at Hirsch, Wallerstein, Hayum, Matlof, and Fishman.

Øvredal is represented by WME, Industry Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller. Kevin and Dan Hageman are represented by WME, Underground, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller.

