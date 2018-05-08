Scarlett Johansson Explains Why She Wore Marchesa to Met Gala

Scarlett Johansson has officially ended Hollywood’s red carpet blackout of Marchesa, the high-end womenswear brand co-founded by Harvey Weinstein’s estranged wife, Georgina Chapman.

Johansson opted to wear a Marchesa gown to Monday night’s Met Gala, making a loud statement in one of the evening’s most understated dresses. The “Avengers” star explains that she wore Marchesa because she wanted to show her support for the two women behind the brand, Chapman and co-founder Keren Craig.

“I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful, and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers,” Johansson said in a statement to Variety, making no mention of Weinstein, who she worked with on 2008’s “Vicky Cristina Barcelona.”

Johansson’s reps tell Variety that the actress approached Chapman and Craig months ago about dressing her for the Met Gala. The gown was custom-made for Johansson.

“We are truly honored that Scarlett chose to wear Marchesa for the Met Gala,” a spokesperson for Marchesa tells Variety. “She is an amazingly talented actor who has incredible style and presence. It was wonderful to work so closely with her in creating this custom look.”

Ever since Weinstein’s sexual harassment scandal, actresses have stopped wearing Marchesa, which was once a prominent celebrity staple on red carpets ranging from the Oscars to the Emmys. The brand that was frequently worn by A-listers such as Jennifer Lopez, Cate Blanchett, and Anne Hathaway has been shunned ever since more than 100 horrific harassment and assault allegations emerged against Weinstein, resulting in his stunning fallout from Hollywood.

Quickly following the allegations, Chapman split from Weinstein in October 2017, after nearly 10 years of marriage.

During the Weinstein fallout last year, Felicity Huffman admitted that the film mogul threatened her career unless she wore Marchesa, insisting he wouldn’t put any money behind her 2005 film “Transamerica” if she didn’t wear his then-wife’s design on a red carpet.

Johansson has been a vocal supporter of the Time’s Up and Me Too movements, speaking at the Los Angeles Women’s March.