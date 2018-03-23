‘Scarface’ Reimagining Taps Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer for Another Rewrite

Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer has been tapped to rewrite Universal Pictures’ new, original take on one of its most beloved brands, “Scarface.” Antoine Fuqua is on board to direct the reimagining.

Earlier drafts were written by David Ayer, Jonathan Herman, and Joel & Ethan Coen. Though the film was recently taken off the release schedule, Fuqua’s return to the director’s chair signals that the film will make it to production. He will now search for his star as Dunnet-Alcocer gets the script in order.

The movie is a reimagining of the core immigrant story told in both the 1932 and 1983 films. The new pic will be set in Los Angeles. Dunnet-Alcocer, originally from Queretaro, Mexico, is best known for writing the English-language adaptation of “Miss Bala” for Sony. He penned and directed “Contrapelo,” which was shortlisted for a best live action short film Oscar after premiering to rave reviews at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival.

The movie will be produced by Dylan Clark for his Dylan Clark Productions. Scott Stuber will executive produce. Martin Bregman, producer of 1983’s “Scarface,” will also produce.

Executive vice president of production Jon Mone and vice president of production Jay Polidoro will oversee the project for Universal. Vice president of production Brian Williams will work on behalf of Dylan Clark Productions.

Dunnet-Alcocer is represented by WME. TheWrap first reported the news.