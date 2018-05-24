Film News Roundup: ‘Scarface’ Set for 35th Anniversary Re-Release

In today’s film news roundup, “Scarface” will back in theaters for three days in June, Bill Hader will be at the Produced By conference, and PR vet Gita Amar is named to a statewide census panel.

RE-RELEASE

Universal Pictures, Screenvision Media, and the Tribeca Film Festival are bringing back “Scarface” to movie theaters on June 10, 11, and 13 in celebration of its 35th anniversary.

Additionally, screenings will be followed by footage of the Tribeca post-screening conversation in April, during which “Scarface” director Brian De Palma, along with actors Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Steven Bauer reunited to discuss the film and its lasting impact. Screenings will take place at select sites in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, and other cities.

“’Scarface’ is a timeless film that has influenced pop culture in so many ways over the last 35 years,” said Darryl Schaffer, executive vice president of operations and exhibitor relations, Screenvision Media.

“Tribeca has a rich history of producing legendary reunion events,” said Tribeca’s Paula Weinstein. “We are thrilled to be able to replicate the Festival experience with audiences across the country. Our gratitude to Screenvision and Universal.”

CONFERENCE

The Producers Guild of America has added Bill Hader and Alec Berg as speakers for the 10th annual Produced By Conference in Los Angeles for a “Conversation With” session.

The duo will discuss their careers and work as co-creators and producers on the HBO series “Barry.” The Produced By Conference will be held June 9 and 10 at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles.

Additional speakers and “Producers Mashup” participants have also been added to the conference including Ashok Amritraj, Steve Baker of HBO, Richard Duke of Avid Technology, Pete Hammond of Deadline, Juliana Lembi of “Wild Wild Country,” Tobias Queisser of Cinelytic, Jenelle Riley of Variety, and Marcy Ross of Skydance Television.

APPOINTMENT

Gita Amar, senior director of Public Relations at PMK BNC, has been appointed to the California Complete Count Census Committee.

The statewide panel includes community members that will guide California’s outreach for the 2020 federal census. Amar is a Democrat representing Los Angeles and is the only entertainment industry and public relations professional on the committee.

The attorney generals in California, New York, and 16 other states have recently sued the Census Bureau and the Commerce Department over Trump’s administration plan to add a citizenship question to the 2020 count of the nation’s population. California would be on the verge of losing a House seat if there is an undercount of illegal residents in the 2020 census, making the California Complete Count Census Committee an important attribute to the next Presidential election.

Amar has been at PMK BNC since 2016. She was a self-employed senior media relations consultant from 2004-2016, a senior consulting producer at Fleishman-Hillard Communications from 2001-2016, and a senior media relations consultant at Golin Harris from 2004-2006. Amar was a producer at National Public Radio from 2002-2003 and an executive producer at Fox News Channel and Fox News Online from 1996-2001.