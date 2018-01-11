Film News Roundup: ‘Official Saw Escape Experience’ To Open in Las Vegas

In today’s film news roundup, “Saw” goes to Vegas, Leonard Maltin joins Legion M and Paramount unveils publicity promotions.

SAW ESCAPE

Egan Productions has partnered with Lionsgate to bring to life “The Official Saw Escape Experience” in Las Vegas.

The attraction, which is set to open Jan. 26, is being touted as the world’s first immersive escape experience themed after the Saw films, which have grossed nearly $1 billion at the worldwide box office. The venue will feature numerous themed rooms where guests will go toe-to-toe with Jigsaw after entering what appears to be an abandoned meat-packing plant.

The attraction will feature a world of traps and puzzles, and visitors will need to work together in what’s billed as one of the largest escape attractions in the world.

“We cannot wait for fans to step into this massive escape experience and the twisted world of the Saw franchise,” said Lionsgate’s Senior Vice President of Global Live and Location Based Entertainment Jenefer Brown. “We are thrilled to partner with Jason and his team at Egan again, this time on a permanent basis for an attraction fans can experience year-round.”

Egan already operates the Fright Dome at Circus Circus Hotel in Las Vegas.

MALTIN ADVISING

Film critic and historian Leonard Maltin has been been named to the board of advisers of Legion M, which describes itself as the world’s first fan-owned entertainment company.

Legion M’s board of advisers includes Neon and Alamo Drafthouse founder Tim League; publicity executive Lisa Taback; Stoopid Buddy Studios’ Seth Green, Matthew Senreich, John Harvatine and Eric Towner; and Sony Pictures Television’s Scott Landsman.

Legion M uses new equity crowdfunding laws to give fans the opportunity to invest directly in an early stage entertainment company. It’s raised more than $3 million in equity crowdfunding and helped finance the sci-fi comedy-drama “Colossal,” starring Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis.

“Legion M is changing the way business is being done in the entertainment industry in a very exciting and innovative way,” Maltin said. “Fans are at the cornerstone of any successful film, and I’m excited to join the Legion and provide any insight that is asked of me.”

PARAMOUNT PROMOTION

Paramount Pictures has promoted David Waldman to executive vice president of domestic publicity and Irene Trachtenberg as head of worldwide marketing partnerships.

The domestic publicity department also promoted Beth Pinker to senior vice president of field publicity & targeted marketing; Michelle Rydberg to vice president of national publicity; and Susannah Steinberg to vice president of field publicity & targeted marketing.

In Waldman’s new role, he will oversee the creation and implementation of theatrical publicity campaigns for Paramount Pictures releases, including national publicity, field publicity, special events, and photography departments. He will work closely with Dora Candelaria, who oversees international publicity.