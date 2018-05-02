Sarah Hyland to Star in Comedy ‘The Wedding Year’ With Robert Luketic Directing

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sarah Hyland is starring in the romantic comedy “The Wedding Year” with Robert Luketic directing for Lakeshore Entertainment.

Luketic, whose credits include “Legally Blonde,” “Monster-in-Law,” and “The Ugly Truth,” will direct from a Don Diego screenplay. Lakeshore will be presenting “The Wedding Year” for sales at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, in parallel with the rest of the company’s slate.

“Modern Family” star Hyland will portray a Los Angeles photographer who’s never getting married. So, when she and her new ready-to-settle-down boyfriend are invited to 15 weddings in the same year, the pressure is on to make some big decisions.

Lakeshore’s Gary Lucchesi, Marc Reid, and Mark Korshak will produce. Hyland will executive produce. Production will begin in Los Angeles on May 21.

This will mark Luketic’s second collaboration with Lakeshore, following the 2009 rom-com “The Ugly Truth,” starring Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler.

Lucchesi said, “All of us at Lakeshore are delighted to be collaborating with Robert once again. He is a wonderful director and we had a great success together with ‘The Ugly Truth.'”

Luketic also directed the casino thriller “21,” starring Jim Sturgess and Kate Bosworth, as well as episodes of the CW’s “Jane the Virgin.”

Hyland’s most recent feature film role was in Netflix’s electronic music drama “XOXO,” on which she also served as executive producer. Hyland developed “The Wedding Year” with Lakeshore.

Hyland is managed by RKM and represented by WME Entertainment and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown. Luketic is managed by Mosaic and represented by CAA and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman.

