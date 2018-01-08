You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Saoirse Ronan’s Mother FaceTimes in to Watch Her Win the Golden Globe for ‘Lady Bird’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
75th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird winner Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture  Musical or Comedy at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)
CREDIT: Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Saoirse Ronan has nabbed her first Golden Globe, winning best actress in a comedy or musical for “Lady Bird” on Sunday night.

The Irish actress topped Judi Dench for “Victoria & Abdul,” Helen Mirren for “The Leisure Seeker,” Margot Robbie for “I, Tonya,” and Emma Stone for “Battle of the Sexes.”

Pausing to give a shout-out to her mother, who was watching via FaceTime on “someone’s phone over there,” Ronan thanked all the women that she loves in her own life and “actually everyone in this room.”

Ronan’s portrayal of headstrong high school senior Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson and her turbulent relationship with her mother (played by Laurie Metcalf) has been praised for capturing the poignancy and wackiness of late adolescence. The film premiered in September to a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Ronan and Robbie had been the frontrunners for the award. Ronan was previously nominated for Oscars and Golden Globes for her roles in “Atonement” and “Brooklyn.”

 

More Film

  • Oprah Winfrey Backstage Golden Globes

    Words of Wisdom From Oprah Winfrey, Backstage at Golden Globes

    Saoirse Ronan has nabbed her first Golden Globe, winning best actress in a comedy or musical for “Lady Bird” on Sunday night. The Irish actress topped Judi Dench for “Victoria & Abdul,” Helen Mirren for “The Leisure Seeker,” Margot Robbie for “I, Tonya,” and Emma Stone for “Battle of the Sexes.” Pausing to give a […]

  • 75th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS --

    Oprah Winfrey Stole the Show at the Golden Globes

    Saoirse Ronan has nabbed her first Golden Globe, winning best actress in a comedy or musical for “Lady Bird” on Sunday night. The Irish actress topped Judi Dench for “Victoria & Abdul,” Helen Mirren for “The Leisure Seeker,” Margot Robbie for “I, Tonya,” and Emma Stone for “Battle of the Sexes.” Pausing to give a […]

  • 75th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS --

    Oprah Winfrey's Entire Golden Globes Speech

    Saoirse Ronan has nabbed her first Golden Globe, winning best actress in a comedy or musical for “Lady Bird” on Sunday night. The Irish actress topped Judi Dench for “Victoria & Abdul,” Helen Mirren for “The Leisure Seeker,” Margot Robbie for “I, Tonya,” and Emma Stone for “Battle of the Sexes.” Pausing to give a […]

  • 75th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS --

    Golden Globes: Frances McDormand Gets Bleeped for 'Fox Searchlight,' but Not 'Shite'

    Saoirse Ronan has nabbed her first Golden Globe, winning best actress in a comedy or musical for “Lady Bird” on Sunday night. The Irish actress topped Judi Dench for “Victoria & Abdul,” Helen Mirren for “The Leisure Seeker,” Margot Robbie for “I, Tonya,” and Emma Stone for “Battle of the Sexes.” Pausing to give a […]

  • 75th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS --

    'Coco' Team Addresses Sexual Harassment Scandal at Pixar

    Saoirse Ronan has nabbed her first Golden Globe, winning best actress in a comedy or musical for “Lady Bird” on Sunday night. The Irish actress topped Judi Dench for “Victoria & Abdul,” Helen Mirren for “The Leisure Seeker,” Margot Robbie for “I, Tonya,” and Emma Stone for “Battle of the Sexes.” Pausing to give a […]

  • Greta Gerwig Ladybird Win

    'Lady Bird' Wins Best Picture Comedy, Giving Greta Gerwig Her Moment in the Spotlight

    Saoirse Ronan has nabbed her first Golden Globe, winning best actress in a comedy or musical for “Lady Bird” on Sunday night. The Irish actress topped Judi Dench for “Victoria & Abdul,” Helen Mirren for “The Leisure Seeker,” Margot Robbie for “I, Tonya,” and Emma Stone for “Battle of the Sexes.” Pausing to give a […]

  • 75th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS --

    Saoirse Ronan's Mother FaceTimes in to Watch Her Win the Golden Globe for 'Lady Bird'

    Saoirse Ronan has nabbed her first Golden Globe, winning best actress in a comedy or musical for “Lady Bird” on Sunday night. The Irish actress topped Judi Dench for “Victoria & Abdul,” Helen Mirren for “The Leisure Seeker,” Margot Robbie for “I, Tonya,” and Emma Stone for “Battle of the Sexes.” Pausing to give a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad