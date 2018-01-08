Saoirse Ronan’s Mother FaceTimes in to Watch Her Win the Golden Globe for ‘Lady Bird’

Saoirse Ronan has nabbed her first Golden Globe, winning best actress in a comedy or musical for “Lady Bird” on Sunday night.

The Irish actress topped Judi Dench for “Victoria & Abdul,” Helen Mirren for “The Leisure Seeker,” Margot Robbie for “I, Tonya,” and Emma Stone for “Battle of the Sexes.”

Pausing to give a shout-out to her mother, who was watching via FaceTime on “someone’s phone over there,” Ronan thanked all the women that she loves in her own life and “actually everyone in this room.”

Ronan’s portrayal of headstrong high school senior Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson and her turbulent relationship with her mother (played by Laurie Metcalf) has been praised for capturing the poignancy and wackiness of late adolescence. The film premiered in September to a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Ronan and Robbie had been the frontrunners for the award. Ronan was previously nominated for Oscars and Golden Globes for her roles in “Atonement” and “Brooklyn.”