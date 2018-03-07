Saoirse Ronan and Elisabeth Moss Tackle Love and Heartbreak in ‘The Seagull’ Trailer

The newly released trailer for “The Seagull” features Saoirse Ronan, Elisabeth Moss, and Annette Bening in a lovestruck frenzy at their quiet country residence during the summer.

Directed by Michael Mayer and based on the play by Anton Chekhov, “The Seagull” is a period piece set in the 1800s that follows the comically intertwining love affairs between family members and their visitors at their lakeside Russian estate.

The trailer opens with guests arriving on the countryside, as Billy Howle’s character professes his love for Ronan’s whimsical country girl. “Even the thought of her makes my heart race,” he says before cutting to a sweet embrace between the pair.

Soon, however, a famous new visitor arrives and sparks a love triangle as Ronan’s character is overcome with starstruck infatuation for Corey Stoll’s celebrity.

“He’s so famous! He looked young,” she exclaims to her current lover, who replies, “He is young, and accomplished. Don’t remind me.”

The rest of the footage flashes between a series of expressions of love and frustration from the friends, whom are all in love with the wrong person.

“Remember all the laughter and the noise? And the love affairs. So many love affairs,” Bening’s character says.

The trailer ends with Moss, who appears to also lust after the family’s famed guest, proclaiming, “I’m going to tear this love out of my heart!” When someone asks how, she replies, “I’ll get married.”

Stephen Karam adapted the screenplay for the film, which hits theaters May 11. Watch the trailer above.