Santa Barbara Film Festival Honoring Sam Rockwell for ‘Three Billboards’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival has selected Sam Rockwell as the recipient of its 2018 American Riviera Award, Variety has learned exclusively.

Rockwell will be honored with a tribute celebrating his performance in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

at the Arlington Theatre.

“In Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, audiences are treated to the kind of mesmerizing and extraordinary performance we have come to expect from Sam Rockwell,” said Roger Durling, the festival’s executive director. “We are long overdue to celebrate this tremendous talent who has lit up the screen for decades.”

Rockwell plays the second-in-command to Woody Harrelson’s police chief in Martin McDonagh’s “Three Billboards.” Rockwell won a Golden Globe on Jan. 7 for his supporting actor role. The movie also won Globes for Best Motion Picture – Drama; Best Actress in a drama for Frances McDormand and best screenplay for McDonaugh.

The American Riviera Award was established to recognize actors who have made a significant contribution to American cinema. Past recipients are last year’s honoree Jeff Bridges, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, and Mark Ruffalo (2016), Patricia Arquette and Ethan Hawke (2015), Robert Redford (2014), Quentin Tarantino (2013), Martin Scorsese (2012), Annette Bening (2011), Sandra Bullock (2010), Mickey Rourke (2009), Tommy Lee Jones (2008), Forrest Whitaker (2007), Philip Seymour Hoffman (2006), Kevin Bacon (2005) and Diane Lane (2004).

The festival also said Tuesday that it would like to thank the City of Santa Barbara’s first responders and emergency authorities that have assisted with the relief from the fires and flooding that have recently devastated the city, leaving 20 victims dead. “Their bravery and sacrifice cannot be overstated in providing relief during what has been an increasingly difficult time for Santa Barbara,” the festival said.