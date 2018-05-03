Sandra Bullock’s Stalker Found Dead After Standoff With Police

A man who was previously convicted of stalking Sandra Bullock was found dead inside his La Crescenta, Calif., home from a self-inflicted wound, ABC 7 reports.

On Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department served a warrant at the home of Joshua Corbett, 42. NBC Los Angeles reports he then barricaded himself in his home, resulting in SWAT officers responding to the incident. He claimed he had a weapon and threatened to kill the officers.

Crisis negotiators reportedly spent five hours attempting to convince Corbett to leave his home before they entered the house and found the suspect dead.

While police did not confirm the nature of the warrant, ABC reports that Corbett had failed to show up for a hearing related to his probation on April 23.

In 2014, Corbett was tried and sentenced for stalking Bullock and breaking into her home. Officials said at the time that Corbett had two dozen illegal firearms and ammunition in his residence.

In the 2014 hearing, Bullock could be heard in a terrifying 911 call telling the dispatcher, “I’m in my closet. I have a safe door. I’m locked in the closet right now.”

Corbett was issued a 10-year protective order that required him to stay away from Bullock and was also sentenced to five years probation and treatment at a mental health facility.