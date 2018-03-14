You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Claire Danes' 'A Kid Like Jake' to Open, Joaquin Phoenix's 'Don't Worry' to Close San Francisco Film Festival

Dave McNary

A Kid Like Jake
Claire Danes’ family drama “A Kid Like Jake” will open the San Francisco International Film Festival on April 4.

The festival also announced that its closing night film will be Joaquin Phoenix’s “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot,” which will screen on April 17.

The 61-year-old festival, organized through the San Francisco Film Society, touts itself as the oldest movie fest in the U.S. The organization announced most of its lineup at a news conference on Wednesday.

A Kid Like Jake,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, is directed by Silas Howard and written by Daniel Pearle, based on his 2013 play of the same name. The film also stars Jim Parsons, Octavia Spencer, and Priyanka Chopra. Danes and Parsons portray parents looking for the “right” New York primary school for their 4-year-old son who prefers Disney princesses to G.I. Joe. IFC bought domestic rights to “Jake” last month.

“Don’t Worry,” which also debuted at Sundance, is directed by Gus Van Sant and is based on late cartoonist John Callahan’s memoir of the same name. Jonah Hill, Rooney Mara, and Jack Black also star in the biopic. Amazon is opening the film on July 13.

The festival will also hold a tribute to filmmaker Wayne Wang, whose credits include “Chan Is Missing,” “Maid in Manhattan,” “The Joy Luck Club,” “Anywhere but Here,” and “A Thousand Years of Good Prayers.”

The fest had already announced that its centerpiece film will be Boots Riley’s satire “Sorry to Bother You” on April 12. Charlize Theron will be honored at the event with a special tribute, followed by a screening of her new film “Tully” on April 8.

