‘Incredibles 2’: Samuel L. Jackson’s Frozone Saves the Day in CinemaCon Footage

Samuel L. Jackson’s Frozone turns out to be a key player in the opening scene of Disney-Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” in footage unveiled Tuesday.

The studio showed about seven minutes of the animated sequel, which opens June 15, as part of its 90-minute CinemaCon presentation at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Jackson introduced the clip.

The movie starts with an agent interrogating a student who recognizes the teenage Violet Parr as one of the Incredibles as the family and Frozone’s ice-making abilities combine to partially stop an attack by a mole-like character, the Underminer, who has an enormous drilling machine. The Parr family is taken into custody by law enforcement, but Frozone manages to escape through an alley — where he’s met by a mysterious man who asks if he wants to change the “No Supers” law banning superheroes.

Disney’s new distribution chief Cathleen Taff noted Tuesday that the teaser trailer for “Incredibles 2” was the most-watched animated teaser ever, with more than 113 million views in the first 24 hours.

The sequel picks up right after the 2004 original, with Craig T. Nelson returning as the voice of Bob Parr and Holly Hunter as Elastigirl. Brad Bird, who voices fashion designer Edna Mode, is back to direct.

The original was a big hit, with more than $660 million in worldwide grosses. “Incredibles 2” hits theaters June 15.

