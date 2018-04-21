First U.S. Samsung LED Cinema Screen Debuts at Pacific Theaters Winnetka in Chatsworth

Samsung on Friday debuted its first-ever LED cinema screen in the U.S. at Pacific Theaters Winnetka in Chastworth, Calif., pitching the new technology has a money saver for exhibitors that offers greatly improved color quality.

The new screen, which measures 34 feet wide and 17 feet tall, is essentially a massive television screen that can display content in much greater detail with its High Dynamic Range. It does not require a projector, eliminating the need for a projection room.

Samsung Electronics America boasts that the screen can display true black and is unaffected by ambient lighting. During a presentation Friday for members of the press, the screen was noticeably brighter and displayed richer detail during trailer showings for “Black Panther” and “A Wrinkle in Time.”

.@Samsung boasts the screen can show true black, a much brighter screen. In person I can vouch for the improved color quality, even before the start of the screening. pic.twitter.com/slvriwgFXN — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) April 20, 2018

The Samsung LED cinema screen supports 2K or 4K resolution and can also play 3D content. Samsung partnered with consumer electronics company Harman International to configure and install a JBL Professional audio system at the Chatsworth. Samsung LED cinema screens are already in five venues overseas, including two in South Korea.

Nick Conti, a senior business development manager for cinema at Samsung Electronics America, said the LED screen have helped boost attendance at one South Korea theater, citing survey results.

U.S. exhibitors have recently begun upgrading their theaters, offering reclining seats and dine-in options as they try to reverse sagging movie attendance.

Moviegoers can begin seeing pictures on the new Samsung screen in Chatsworth beginning Saturday.