Sam Rockwell, Chance the Rapper Join ‘Trolls 2’ Voice Cast

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Sam Rockwell Chance the Rapper
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Sam Rockwell and Chance the Rapper have signed on for the voice cast of DreamWorks Animation’s “Trolls 2,” joining Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake.

Rockwell and Chance will also be recording songs that will be included on the movie’s soundtrack.

New voice cast members also include “Hamilton” actor Anthony Ramos, “Deadpool” actor Karan Soni, Flula Borg, and “Fifty Shades” star Jamie Dornan. Returning cast members include James Corden, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Ron Funches, and Kunal Nayyar.

Chris deFaria, president of DreamWorks Animation Film Group, said, “We are thrilled to have these talented artists join the cast of ‘Trolls 2.’ This film, like the first, gives our cast an opportunity to show their performance range — integrating comedy, adventure, and emotion with centerpiece musical numbers that resonate with fans across the globe. This second film will be every bit as unique in design, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience the adventurous journey our filmmakers are taking Poppy, Branch and all of the Trolls on next.”

The sequel follows a mysterious threat that puts all of the Trolls across the land in danger, forcing Poppy, Branch, and their band of friends on an epic quest through unfamiliar lands to do the impossible: create harmony among the feuding Trolls to unite them against certain doom.

The film is produced by Gina Shay, directed by Walt Dohrn, and co-directed by David P. Smith. Music genres will range from pop, country, and hip-hop, to hard rock, funk, and EDM.

“Trolls” grossed $339 million worldwide. “Can’t Stop the Feeling” landed an Oscar nomination for best song, which Timberlake performed as the opening number at last year’s Oscars. The sequel has been set for April 10, 2020.

