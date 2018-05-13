Salma Hayek Says Harvey Weinstein Only Responded to Her and Lupita Nyong’o’s Harassment Claims Because Women of Color Are Easier to Discredit

Last December, Salma Hayek wrote a blistering essay for the New York Times, in which she accused former mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment during the making of “Frida.”

She also claimed Weinstein threatened to kill her.

“No to me taking a shower with him. No to letting him give me a massage. No to letting a naked friend of his give me a massage. No to letting him give me oral sex,” she wrote in the op-ed, titled “Harvey Weinstein Is My Monster, Too.”

Weinstein’s lawyers immediately denied the claims: “All of the sexual allegations as portrayed by Salma are not accurate and others who witnessed the events have a different account of what transpired.”

Weinstein would later deny harassing another high-profile actress: Oscar-winner Lupita N’yongo, who said Weinstein badgered her in 2011 when she was still a student at Yale.

“Harvey led me into a bedroom — his bedroom — and announced that he wanted to give me a massage. I thought he was joking at first. He was not,” Nyong’o wrote.

On Sunday, Hayek alleged that Weinstein, who didn’t respond to other actresses’ claims, denied her and Nyong’o’s accounts because they were women of color.

“We are the easiest to get discredited,” she told Variety at the Women In Motion series in Cannes. “It is a well-known fact. So he went back, attacking the two women of color, in hopes that if he could discredit us.”

Hayek was one of 82 women who protested the Cannes Film Festival’s gender imbalance on Saturday night. She called the moment incredibly “meaningful,” but it’s just the beginning.

“Cinema is about visual images. I think that we talk a lot, but yesterday, this image: yes, it looked like we were a lot, but we were such a small number.”

“Now is the time for action,” she said.