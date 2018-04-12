Salma Hayek Signs First-Look Movie Deal With Lionsgate

Lionsgate has signed a first-look producing deal with Salma Hayek Pinault, along with her producing partner Jose “Pepe” Tamez.

Under the agreement, announced Thursday, Hayek and Tamez will produce feature films for Lionsgate under Hayek Pinault’s Ventanarosa Productions banner. Her production company will also explore feature film opportunities with Lionsgate’s Pantelion Films venture.

Lionsgate said in the announcement that the collaboration is an extension of the studio’s longstanding relationship with Hayek, which includes the action comedy “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” and Pantelion Films’ “How to Be a Latin Lover.” Lionsgate and Hayek Pinault are currently working on several feature projects in development and the company will also produce films for Hayek Pinault to star in.

“I’m very grateful to begin this new phase of my partnership with Lionsgate,” Hayek said. “They have built a tremendous rapport with mainstream and underserved audiences alike and their willingness to push the envelope with films that reflect a bold and authentic creative vision fills me with great excitement. I couldn’t have found a better home. I look forward to the adventure of working with a team that makes me feel heard and respected and that celebrates diversity and the female point of view.”

Hayek’s producing credits include “Frida,” for which she received an Oscar nomination for her lead performance as Frida Kahlo, as well as the series “Ugly Betty.” Hayek’s other acting credits include “Grown Ups,” “Desperado,” “Tale of Tales,” “Savages” and most recently “Beatriz at Dinner,” for which she earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination.

“Salma is an artist with a distinct and powerful voice whose projects resonate with audiences around the world, and we’re thrilled to partner with her and Jose on films that reflect their unique creative vision,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-chair Joe Drake said.

Tamez is the president at Ventanarosa Productions and worked with Hayek Pinault on “Ugly Betty.” He also produced “The Prophet” and most recently “Beatriz at Dinner.”

Hayek Pinault is represented by CAA, Management 360 and Bill Sobel, at Edelstein, Laird & Sobel. The deal was negotiated for Lionsgate by Phil Strina.