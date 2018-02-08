SAG Awards Sets 2019 Ceremony Date

The SAG Awards has set the date for next year’s ceremony, the 25th edition of the show: Jan. 27, 2019.

The show will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

The awards are selected by members of SAG-AFTRA, which numbered 121,544 eligible voters this year. The ceremony touts itself as being the first televised awards show to acknowledge the work of union members and the first to present awards to film casts and TV ensembles.

The inaugural SAG Awards debuted in 1995 and aired from Universal Studios. The second annual ceremony was broadcast live from the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium. The subsequent awards have been held at the Shrine Exposition Center in downtown Los Angeles.

This year’s ceremony on Jan. 21 featured its first-ever host, Kristen Bell. “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” was the big film winner with trophies for best ensemble cast, best actress for Frances McDormand, and best supporting actor for Sam Rockwell. On the TV side, “This Is Us,” “Big Little Lies,” and “Veep” emerged victorious with two wins each.

The 91st Academy Awards will be held on Feb. 24, 2019. The DGA, WGA, PGA, and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hosts the Golden Globes, have not yet set their dates for 2019.