SAG-AFTRA Considering 'Corrective Actions' in Response to Morgan Freeman Allegations

Dave McNary

Morgan Freeman SAG Awards Win
SAG-AFTRA is reviewing the sexual harassment allegations against Morgan Freeman — who was awarded the union’s Life Achievement Award earlier this year.

A spokesperson for the union also said Thursday that SAG-AFTRA may take “corrective actions” as a result of the accusations, first reported Thursday. The statement did not elaborate on the specific actions that could result.

Freeman issued an apology for making women feel “uneasy,” following a CNN report in which eight women alleged that he sexually harassed them or made inappropriate remarks.

“These are compelling and devastating allegations which are absolutely contrary to all the steps that we are taking to insure a safe work environment for the professionals in this industry,” a SAG-AFTRA spokesperson said. “Any accused person has the right to due process, but it is our starting point to believe the courageous voices who come forward to report incidents of harassment. Given Mr. Freeman recently received one of our union’s most prestigious honors recognizing his body of work, we are therefore reviewing what corrective actions may be warranted at this time.”

SAG-AFTRA released a Code of Conduct on Sexual Harassment on Feb. 10 instructing its 160,000 members on how to deal with the issue. On April 12, it called for an end to the practice of holding professional meetings in private hotel rooms or residences.

