You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SAG-AFTRA Releases Code of Conduct on Sexual Harassment for Members

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gabrielle Carteris SAG AFRA PRESIDENT
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/S

SAG-AFTRA has released a “Code of Conduct on Sexual Harassment” instructing  its 160,000 members how to deal with the issue.

The union made the announcement Saturday night following a meeting of its national board. President Gabrielle Carteris and national executive director David White disclosed on Jan. 19  that the union was developing a such code  in a message sent to members of the national board.

Saturday’s announcement asserted that the code is part of a broader program to protect its members and to confront harassment and advance equity in the workplace. The code defines sexual harassment and details what constitutes a hostile work environment, retaliation, and other types of prohibited conduct. It also sets forth employers’ legal obligations under both the union’s contracts and the law, including the need to provide reporting mechanisms through which members can report instances of sexual harassment.

Additonally, the code makes it clear that SAG-AFTRA members will refrain from engaging in harassing conduct. And it announced “Four Pillars of Change” to achieve the union’s goals.

Related

“To truly change the culture we must be courageous and willing,” Carteris said. “At its most basic, this Code will ultimately help better define what harassment is, and what members’ rights are in real world situations. We are going further, however, with the launch of our Four Pillars of Change initiative to achieve safe workplaces and advance equity.”

White said, “This initiative provides a critical framework for our collective efforts to further strengthen protections for SAG-AFTRA members who experience harassment in the workplace. Our comprehensive approach ensures that we stay focused on providing members with clear information, making training available that is relevant and practical, and working with industry partners to expand our tools to intervene and support victims of workplace harassment and assault. We are very excited to engage in this effort.”

The “Four Pillars of Change” include rules and guidelines, empowerment through education, expanded intervention efforts, and building bridges and safety nets. “This initiative gives members a clear understanding of their workplace rights and provides reliable guidance for members to navigate the unique environments of the entertainment, music and media industries,” Carteris said.

Carteris has been active on the issue since October’s bombshell allegations about disgraced executive Harvey Weinstein.  She issued a condemnation of Weinstein a few days after the first story broke, headed a panel in Los Angeles on Nov. 14 with Gloria Allred and another three days later in New York. She’s also persuaded the AFL-CIO executive council and the Intl. Federation of Actors to increase their efforts to deal with the problem.

Carteris and White have said previously that the number of reports of sexual harassment that come into SAG-AFTRA have been averaging at least five a day — far above the level prior to October.

Carteris told Variety in December that she had been sexually harassed many times. She’s best known for portraying the valedictorian and school newspaper editor Andrea Zuckerman on the long-running series “Beverly Hills, 90210” and has also appeared in “Touched by an Angel,” “King of the Hill,” “NYPD Blue,” “JAG” and “Criminal Minds.”

The union posted the code on its web site along with a message from Carteris and White that began: The recent intensified focus on sexual harassment in our industry and across many sectors has exposed abuses of power that pervade workplaces across the country and beyond. We believe it also presents a unique opportunity for unprecedented change and is a call to action for us all. We unequivocally condemn workplace harassment in all its forms.

More Film

  • Gabrielle Carteris SAG AFRA PRESIDENT

    SAG-AFTRA Releases Code of Conduct on Sexual Harassment for Members

    SAG-AFTRA has released a “Code of Conduct on Sexual Harassment” instructing  its 160,000 members how to deal with the issue. The union made the announcement Saturday night following a meeting of its national board. President Gabrielle Carteris and national executive director David White disclosed on Jan. 19  that the union was developing a such code  in […]

  • 'Call Me Your Name,' 'The Handmaid's

    'Call Me by Your Name,' 'The Handmaid's Tale' Win 2018 USC Scripter Awards

    SAG-AFTRA has released a “Code of Conduct on Sexual Harassment” instructing  its 160,000 members how to deal with the issue. The union made the announcement Saturday night following a meeting of its national board. President Gabrielle Carteris and national executive director David White disclosed on Jan. 19  that the union was developing a such code  in […]

  • Johann Johannsson poses for a portrait

    How Composer Jóhann Jóhannsson Helped Change the Genre Cinema Soundscape

    SAG-AFTRA has released a “Code of Conduct on Sexual Harassment” instructing  its 160,000 members how to deal with the issue. The union made the announcement Saturday night following a meeting of its national board. President Gabrielle Carteris and national executive director David White disclosed on Jan. 19  that the union was developing a such code  in […]

  • Groundhog Day, Bill Murray

    'Groundhog Day' at 25: How a Minor Holiday Gave Birth to an All-Time Comedy Classic

    SAG-AFTRA has released a “Code of Conduct on Sexual Harassment” instructing  its 160,000 members how to deal with the issue. The union made the announcement Saturday night following a meeting of its national board. President Gabrielle Carteris and national executive director David White disclosed on Jan. 19  that the union was developing a such code  in […]

  • kate young stylist

    Stylist Kate Young Makes the Clothes Call for her Celebrity Clients

    SAG-AFTRA has released a “Code of Conduct on Sexual Harassment” instructing  its 160,000 members how to deal with the issue. The union made the announcement Saturday night following a meeting of its national board. President Gabrielle Carteris and national executive director David White disclosed on Jan. 19  that the union was developing a such code  in […]

  • Johann Johannsson poses in the press

    Musicians and Fans Remember Jóhann Jóhannsson: 'One of the Greatest Artists of Our Time'

    SAG-AFTRA has released a “Code of Conduct on Sexual Harassment” instructing  its 160,000 members how to deal with the issue. The union made the announcement Saturday night following a meeting of its national board. President Gabrielle Carteris and national executive director David White disclosed on Jan. 19  that the union was developing a such code  in […]

  • Johann Johannsson Dead: 'Theory of Everything,'

    Jóhann Jóhannsson, 'Theory of Everything' Composer, Dies at 48

    SAG-AFTRA has released a “Code of Conduct on Sexual Harassment” instructing  its 160,000 members how to deal with the issue. The union made the announcement Saturday night following a meeting of its national board. President Gabrielle Carteris and national executive director David White disclosed on Jan. 19  that the union was developing a such code  in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad