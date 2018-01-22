SAG Awards: ‘Three Billboards,’ ‘This Is Us’ Take Top Prizes

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” was the big film winner at the SAG Awards Sunday with trophies for best ensemble cast, best actress for Frances McDormand for her portrayal as a grieving mother and best supporting actor for Sam Rockwell.

Gary Oldman, meanwhile, won the best actor in a film award for his performance as Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour.”

“I am so deeply honored and proud to win this magnificent award,” a clearly moved Oldman said.

Oldman won the trophy over Timothee Chalamet for “Call Me by Your Name,” James Franco for “The Disaster Artist,” Daniel Kaluuya for “Get Out,” and Denzel Washington for “Roman Israel Esq.”

“Three Billboards” dominated two weeks ago at the Golden Globes with trophies for best drama, best actress in a drama for McDormand, best supporting actor for Rockwell and best screenplay for Martin McDonough.

On the TV side,”This Is Us,” “Big Little Lies,” and “Veep” emerged victorious. NBC’s “This Is Us” won best drama series, with Sterling K. Brown winning best drama series actor.

Claire Foy won the trophy for drama series actress for “The Crown.” It marks the second consecutive SAG trophy for Foy, who portrays the young Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix series.

Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard won the miniseries acting trophies for HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” where they portrayed a couple in an abusive marriage. It was the first SAG Award for both actors. Kidman has been nominated 10 times.

Kidman, who is 50, noted in her acceptance that she’s pleased that careers can go beyond 40 years old: “Because 20 years ago, we were pretty washed up by this stage in our lives. So, that’s not the case now. We’ve proven — and these actresses and so many more are proving — that we are potent and powerful and viable.”

“The thing I like to tell actors is that you are just one role away from this,” she said backstage.

William H. Macy repeated as winner for best actor for his work in the Showtime series “Shameless.”

Allison Janney won the SAG supporting actress trophy for her role as a monster mother in “I, Tonya,” and Rockwell won the supporting actor award for portraying a racist deputy in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

“If you’re a struggling actor out there, hang in there,” Rockwell said in his acceptance speech.

“Veep” was the top early winner at the SAG Awards, with the cast taking the best comedy series trophy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus repeating as best actress in the category. “Orange Is the New Black” had won the series trophy for the past three years.

It was the third SAG win for Louis-Dreyfus, who won the award in 2014 and 2017, while Uzo Aduba won the trophy in 2015 and 2016 for “Orange Is the New Black.” Louis-Dreyfus, who is being treated for breast cancer, was not present to accept the award, but tweeted her thanks.

I wish I could have been @SAGawards tonight but have to admit it's pretty fun to watch in my pj's. So honored to win. So proud to be a union member. So happy for my @VeepHBO bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken? — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) January 22, 2018

The awards ceremony, telecast from the Shrine Auditorium on TBS and TNT, included multiple references to gender quality and the #MeToo movement, with Kristen Bell serving as the first-ever host and the awards presenters all being female.

“We are living in a watershed moment,” Bell said. “As we march forward with active momentum and open ears, let’s make sure we are leading the charge with empathy and diligence, because fear and anger never win the race.”

Presenters Marisa Tomei and Rosanna Arquette called out some of the women who have spoken up about sexual harassment with Arquette saying, “We all owe you a debt of gratitude.”

In her speech, SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris said, “Truth is power and women are stepping into our power. We are making a difference. Change is coming and we are the agents of that change.”

Rita Moreno presented the SAG Life Achievement Award to Morgan Freeman, who had presented her with the same award in 2014. “This is beyond honor; this is a place in history” he said.