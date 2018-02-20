Sade to Release New Song on ‘Wrinkle in Time’ Soundtrack

It’s hard to think of a musical artist who’s made more of an art of out scarcity than Sade Adu: She and the band that bears her first name have released exactly two new studio albums over the past quarter century, and yet she’s arguably as popular and iconic as she’s ever been.

Thus, director Ava DuVernay’s announcement earlier today that the singer has “created” a very Sade-sounding new song called “Flower of the Universe” for the forthcoming “Wrinkle in Time” film has met with a rapturous response.

“I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway,” DuVernay’s tweet reads. “She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget. Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for WRINKLE IN TIME. It’s entitled ‘Flower of the Universe.’ And it’s a dream come true.”

The film, an adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s legendary 1962 children’s book, stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling and is out March 9. The soundtrack also features songs by Demi Lovato, Sia and Kehlani.

Sade released the “Lovers Rock” album in 2000 — which features the single “By Your Side,” covered beautifully by Frank Ocean a few years back — and “Soldier of Love” in 2010 and toured behind both discs. Fiercely private, Sade has largely dedicated the last 20-odd years to raising her family, including her son Izaak Theo, who came out as transgender in 2016 and was born Mickailia.