Sade Drops First New Song in Seven Years, ‘Flower of the Universe’ (Listen)

“Flower of the Universe,” Sade’s first new song in seven years, dropped last night via a tweet from Jay-Z/Kanye West producer No I.D.

The song, from the forthcoming Ava DuVernay-directed film adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s legendary 1962 children’s book “A Wrinkle in Time,” is a familiar-sounding Sade track — with lyrics referencing diamonds and “a fire burning in your heart” — with a new twist in its percussion-and-humming hook that certainly sounds like No I.D.’s work. While his role in the song has not yet been specified, he was clearly a collaborator: “A legend. Sade, it was an honor. #wrinkleintime,” his tweet accompanying the song reads.

In announcing the song last month, director Ava DuVernay tweeted, “I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway. She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget. Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for WRINKLE IN TIME. It’s entitled ‘Flower of the Universe.’ And it’s a dream come true.”

The film, starring Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling and is out March 9. The soundtrack also features songs by Demi Lovato, Sia and Kehlani.

Sade has largely dedicated the last 20-odd years to raising her family, including her son Izaak Theo, who came out as transgender in 2016 and was born Mickailia. In that time, the group has released just two albums — “Lovers Rock” in 2000 and “Soldier of Love” in 2010 — and toured behind both discs.