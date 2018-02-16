You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Saban Films Saddles Up for Western ‘Never Grow Old’ in North America (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Cusack
CREDIT: ens Hartmann/People Picture /REX

Saban Films has taken North American rights to Ivan Kavanagh’s Western “Never Grow Old,” from Metro Intl. Entertainment. The U.S. distributor is planning a theatrical release for the film, which is currently in post-production, in the last quarter of the year.

Starring John Cusack and Emile Hirsch, “Never Grow Old” sees Hirsch (pictured) playing a local undertaker who faces a moral dilemma when he profits from the violence caused by a ruthless gang of outlaws, led by Cusack, who terrorize a sleepy frontier town. As the death toll rises, he must protect his wife (Deborah Francois) and family and find a way to defeat the outlaws.

The film, which is written and directed by Kavanagh, is produced by Jacqueline Kerrin and Dominic Wright for Ripple World Pictures alongside Nicolas Steil of The Iris Group and Jean-Michel Rey of Rezo Prods. Rezo has distribution rights for French-speaking territories.

The North American deal was negotiated by Ness Saban and Bill Bromiley on behalf of Saban, and Will Machin on behalf of Metro Intl. Metro is handling international sales.

More Film

  • John Cusack

    Saban Films Saddles Up for Western 'Never Grow Old' in North America (EXCLUSIVE)

    Saban Films has taken North American rights to Ivan Kavanagh’s Western “Never Grow Old,” from Metro Intl. Entertainment. The U.S. distributor is planning a theatrical release for the film, which is currently in post-production, in the last quarter of the year. Starring John Cusack and Emile Hirsch, “Never Grow Old” sees Hirsch (pictured) playing a […]

  • A Bad Moms Christmas

    'Bad Moms', 'Only the Brave' Take Two Top Spots on Disc Sales Charts

    Saban Films has taken North American rights to Ivan Kavanagh’s Western “Never Grow Old,” from Metro Intl. Entertainment. The U.S. distributor is planning a theatrical release for the film, which is currently in post-production, in the last quarter of the year. Starring John Cusack and Emile Hirsch, “Never Grow Old” sees Hirsch (pictured) playing a […]

  • The Happy Prince

    Sony Pictures Classics Acquires Rupert Everett’s ‘The Happy Prince’

    Saban Films has taken North American rights to Ivan Kavanagh’s Western “Never Grow Old,” from Metro Intl. Entertainment. The U.S. distributor is planning a theatrical release for the film, which is currently in post-production, in the last quarter of the year. Starring John Cusack and Emile Hirsch, “Never Grow Old” sees Hirsch (pictured) playing a […]

  • DMG Entertainment

    Chris Fenton Exits DMG

    Saban Films has taken North American rights to Ivan Kavanagh’s Western “Never Grow Old,” from Metro Intl. Entertainment. The U.S. distributor is planning a theatrical release for the film, which is currently in post-production, in the last quarter of the year. Starring John Cusack and Emile Hirsch, “Never Grow Old” sees Hirsch (pictured) playing a […]

  • Margot Robbie Chadwick Boseman and Viola

    Margot Robbie, Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis Among 2018 Oscar Presenters

    Saban Films has taken North American rights to Ivan Kavanagh’s Western “Never Grow Old,” from Metro Intl. Entertainment. The U.S. distributor is planning a theatrical release for the film, which is currently in post-production, in the last quarter of the year. Starring John Cusack and Emile Hirsch, “Never Grow Old” sees Hirsch (pictured) playing a […]

  • james ivory Call me by your

    'Call Me by Your Name' Screenwriter James Ivory Looks Back on His Early Career

    Saban Films has taken North American rights to Ivan Kavanagh’s Western “Never Grow Old,” from Metro Intl. Entertainment. The U.S. distributor is planning a theatrical release for the film, which is currently in post-production, in the last quarter of the year. Starring John Cusack and Emile Hirsch, “Never Grow Old” sees Hirsch (pictured) playing a […]

  • 'The Heiresses' Review (Las Herederas)

    Berlin Film Review: 'The Heiresses'

    Saban Films has taken North American rights to Ivan Kavanagh’s Western “Never Grow Old,” from Metro Intl. Entertainment. The U.S. distributor is planning a theatrical release for the film, which is currently in post-production, in the last quarter of the year. Starring John Cusack and Emile Hirsch, “Never Grow Old” sees Hirsch (pictured) playing a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad