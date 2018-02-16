Saban Films Saddles Up for Western ‘Never Grow Old’ in North America (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has taken North American rights to Ivan Kavanagh’s Western “Never Grow Old,” from Metro Intl. Entertainment. The U.S. distributor is planning a theatrical release for the film, which is currently in post-production, in the last quarter of the year.

Starring John Cusack and Emile Hirsch, “Never Grow Old” sees Hirsch (pictured) playing a local undertaker who faces a moral dilemma when he profits from the violence caused by a ruthless gang of outlaws, led by Cusack, who terrorize a sleepy frontier town. As the death toll rises, he must protect his wife (Deborah Francois) and family and find a way to defeat the outlaws.

The film, which is written and directed by Kavanagh, is produced by Jacqueline Kerrin and Dominic Wright for Ripple World Pictures alongside Nicolas Steil of The Iris Group and Jean-Michel Rey of Rezo Prods. Rezo has distribution rights for French-speaking territories.

The North American deal was negotiated by Ness Saban and Bill Bromiley on behalf of Saban, and Will Machin on behalf of Metro Intl. Metro is handling international sales.