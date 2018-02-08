You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Saban Buys Ben Kinglsey's Thriller 'An Ordinary Man' for North America

Dave McNary

Ben Kingsley
CREDIT: John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock

Saban Films has acquired North American rights to Brad Silberling’s “An Ordinary Man,” starring Ben Kingsley and Hera Hilmar.

The war thriller was produced by Rick Dugdale for Enderby Entertainment, and Kingsley and Silberling. Saban Films is planning a theatrical release in the second quarter.

Silberling directed from his own script. “An Ordinary Man” follows a war criminal in hiding who forms a relationship with his only connection to the outside world — his maid. Peter Serafinowicz and Robert Blythe also star.

“Sir Ben Kingsley is the epitome of class, boldness, and exalting talent,” said Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley. “He has truly captivated us with ‘An Ordinary Man.'”

Daniel Petrie Jr. executive produced the film. Ness Saban and Bromiley negotiated the deal on behalf of Saban Films.

“An Ordinary Man” had been in development for many years. Liam Neeson had been in the lead in its first iteration in 2009. Brendan Gleeson and Abbie Cornish were in the lead roles in 2012. The movie was shot in Belgrade, Serbia, in late 2015 and early 2016.

Saban Films was launched in 2014 as a boutique North American acquisition and distribution company based in Los Angeles. It recently acquired Craig William Macneill’s “Lizzie,” starring Chloë Sevigny and Kristen Stewart, during the Sundance Film Festival.

