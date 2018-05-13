Saban Picks Up ‘Berlin, I Love You,’ Starring Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren

Saban Films has acquired the North American rights to “Berlin, I Love You,” whose cast includes Helen Mirren, Keira Knightley and Jim Sturgess. The movie is an anthology feature containing 10 romantic stories set in the German capital.

The deal marks Saban’s fourth acquisition out of the Cannes Film Festival, after it picked up Matthew Ross’ “Siberia,” starring Keanu Reeves, the Gerard Butler starrer “Keepers,” and David L.G. Hughes’ “Viking Destiny.”

Directors Fernando Eimbcke, Dennis Gansel, Massy Tadjedin, Peter Chelsom, Til Schweiger, Justin Franklin, Dani Levy and Dianna Agron will each helm different segments of “Berlin, I Love You,” with Josef Rusnak directing the transition sequence tying up all the episodes.

The film is produced by Claus Clausen and Edda Reiser of Walk on Water Films; Alice De Sousa of Galleon Films, and Skady Lis of Getaway Pictures are co-producers. Emmanuel Benbihy is executive producing, and the film was financed by VX119 Media Capital.

Highland Film Group is handling worldwide sales with Disrupting Influence; CAA Media Finance is co-repping the U.S. rights.

“Berlin, I Love You” is part of the “Cities of Love” franchise, established by Emmanuel Benbihy, following “Paris Je T’aime” in 2006, and “New York, I Love You” in 2009.