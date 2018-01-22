Ryan Reynolds Signs First-Look Deal at Fox With ‘Clue’ Movie in the Works

Ryan Reynolds is developing a feature film based on the board game “Clue” as part of a three-year first-look deal he has signed with Fox.

Reynolds’ Maximum Effort will develop “Clue” as a possible starring vehicle for the actor. Allspark Pictures, the film division of Hasbro, will also produce. The “Deadpool” writing team of Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will pen the script.

The game, first developed in 1949, is a contest to determine who of six suspects murdered the game’s victim, where the crime took place, and which weapon was used. Each player assumes the role of one of the six suspects, and attempts to deduce. Paramount released a film version of “Clue” as a mystery-comedy in 1985 with Jonathan Lynn directing and Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, Martin Mull, and Lesley Ann Warren starring.

Reynolds was a producer on and starred in Fox’s “Deadpool,” which grossed $783 million worldwide to become the highest-global grossing R-rated film of all time. He’s also producing and starring in “Deadpool 2,” with David Leitch directing and a May 18 release date.

The deal comes a month after Disney announced plans to buy the Fox movie studio and other entertainment assets from 21st Century Fox for $52 billion.

WME represents Reynolds, Reese, and Wernick. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.