Ryan Coogler Says He Was ‘Moved to Tears’ by ‘Black Panther’ Support in Emotional Thank You Letter

Marvel’s newest cinematic venture, “Black Panther,” has taken the pop culture world by storm, inspiring fans to show up at screenings in Wakanda-inspired clothing and earning more than $240 million during its President’s Day opening weekend alone.

On Tuesday, director Ryan Coogler posted an emotional letter to his fans, thanking them for the success of the film. In the letter, Coogler said that he felt “humbled” and “moved to tears” that people of all different ethnic backgrounds came to support the film, lauded its primarily black cast, and encouraged their friends and relatives to see the film as well.

“Black Panther” tells the story of T’Challa, king of the fictional country of Wakanda and the superhero known as Black Panther, as he transitions into power and struggles to defend his country from those who would seek to abuse its resources.

Read Coogler’s full letter below:

I am struggling to find the words to express my gratitude at this moment, but I will try.

Filmmaking is a team sport. And our team was made up [of] amazing people from all over the world who believed in this story. Deep down we all hoped that people would come to see a film about a fictional country on the continent of Africa, made up of a cast of people of African descent.

Never in a million years did we imagine that you all would come out this strong. It still humbles me to think that people care enough to spend their money and time watching our film- But to see people of all backgrounds wearing clothing that celebrates their heritage, taking pictures next to our posters with their friends and family, and sometimes dancing in the lobbies of theaters– often moved me and my wife to tears.

For the people who bought out theaters, who posted on social about how lit the film would be, bragged about our awesome cast, picked out outfits to wear, and who stood in line in theaters all over the world– all before seeing the film…

To the press who wrote about the film for folks who hadn’t yet seen it, and encouraged audiences to come out…

And to the young ones, who came out with their parents, with their mentors, and with their friends…

Thank you for giving our team of filmmakers the greatest gift: The opportunity to share this film, that we poured our hearts and souls into, with you.

Sincerely,

Ryan Coogler

P.S. Wakanda Forever