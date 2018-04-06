Trump Election Story ‘Russian Roulette’ in Development as Movie at CBS Films

CBS Films has optioned Michael Isikoff and David Corn’s “Russian Roulette,” the story of the Russian attempt to interfere with the 2016 presidential election.

The book is currently on top of nonfiction titles on the New York Times bestseller list. Isikoff and Corn will serve as executive producers. Nick Wechsler, whose credits include “American Assassin,” is on board to produce.

The deal, announced Thursday, came following an auction of the movie rights. It was made on behalf of the Ross Yoon Agency by Hotchkiss & Associates. Wechsler is represented by Carlos Goodman at Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal LaViolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman.

“Russian Roulette” explores Moscow using hackers and trolls on U.S. political targets and exploiting WikiLeaks to disseminate information in order to affect the 2016 election. Isikoff and Corn detail the alleged spying and political feuds against the backdrop of President Donald Trump’s relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin, along with the ties between Russia and members of Trump’s inner circle.

Trump has repeatedly insisted that there was no collusion between his campaign and Russia, calling such accusations “fake news.” Special counsel Robert Mueller has not yet implicated the Russian leader or established the collusion with Trump’s campaign.

Mark Ross will oversee the project for CBS Films. The news was first reported by Deadline.