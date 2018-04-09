Russell Tovey, Jim Carter Confirmed for Bill Condon’s ‘The Good Liar’

New Line Cinema has confirmed that Russell Tovey and Jim Carter have joined the cast of Bill Condon’s “The Good Liar.” The drama, which is scheduled to start shooting later this month, stars Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren.

Based on the debut novel by British author Nicholas Searle, “The Good Liar” tells the story of a con artist (McKellen) who can hardly believe his luck when he meets a rich widow (Mirren) online. As she opens her home and life to him he is surprised to find himself caring about her.

Condon will direct from a screenplay by Jeffrey Hatcher, who previously worked with the director on his 2015 film “Mr. Holmes,” also starring McKellen. Condon will also produce with Greg Yolen.

Tovey, whose breakthrough came in the celebrated original West End stage production of “The History Boys” alongside Dominic Cooper and James Corden, has recently starred in ABC’s “Quantico” and last year featured in The CW’s multi-superhero crossover “Crisis on Planet-X.”

Veteran character actor Carter, best known for his role as butler Carson in “Downton Abbey,” has most recently finished shooting Oliver Parker’s British comedy “Swimming With Men” and Richard Eyre’s television adaptation of “King Lear,” alongside Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson.

“The Good Liar” marks Condon’s fourth collaboration with McKellen, starting with 1998’s “Gods and Monsters,” which scored the actor his first Oscar nomination and won Condon the award for best adapted screenplay. The pair most recently teamed on Condon’s blockbuster live-action remake of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” in which McKellen played Cogsworth.

Jack Morrissey and Bron Creative’s Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Cloth are executive producing.

Tovey is repped by WME in the U.S. and Independent in the U.K. Carter is repped by CDA.