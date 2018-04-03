Film News Roundup: Russell Hornsby Joins ‘Creed’ Sequel for MGM-Warner Bros.

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Russell HornsbyLos Angeles Stage Alliance Ovation Awards, USA - 29 Jan 2018
CREDIT: Ryan Miller/REX/Shutterstock
In today’s film news roundup, “Creed II” rounds out its cast, the African American Film Critics Association starts a screening series with American Cinematheque and Sundance award winner Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers begins shooting her first feature.
CASTINGS
“Fences” star Russell Hornsby has joined Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone in MGM-Warner Bros.’ “Creed II,” which began shooting Monday in Philadelphia.
“Creed II” is the continuation of the Rocky franchise and the sequel to 2015’s “Creed,” which took in more than $170 million at the worldwide box office. The new film is being directed by Steven Caple Jr., from an original screenplay written by Stallone based on characters from the franchise.
Jordan is returning as Adonis Creed and Stallone as Rocky Balboa. Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris and Andre Ward are reprising their roles. The film is produced by Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Kevin King-Templeton and Stallone. “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler, who directed “Creed,” is exec producing.
Florian Munteanu is playing Viktor Drago, the son of Dolph Lundgren’s Ivan Drago character from “Rocky IV.” Hornsby is portraying the Buddy Marcelle charecter. “Creed II” will be distributed theatrically in the U.S. by MGM on Nov. 21 and Warner Bros. Pictures will distribute the film internationally.
BLACK SHOWCASE
The African American Film Critics Association and the American Cinematheque have joined forces to create a special program to screen and celebrate African American film.
AAFCA will curate an ongoing film series showcasing a wide range of Black films and conversations with filmmakers exploring the cultural significance and important themes of the work.

The series will launch on April 29 with a special event celebrating the career of Carl Franklin at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood with his debut feature, “One False Move,” along with his adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel, “Devil in a Blue Dress.” Franklin will appear for a Q&A after the screenings.

Related

AAFCA and the Cinematheque will announce other special programs throughout the year.

PRODUCTION STARTS

Production has launched in Vancouver on “The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open,” co-written and co-directed by Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers and Kathleen Hepburn.

The film marks the feature-length directorial debut for Tailfeathers, who was awarded the Sundance Institute’s 2018 Merata Mita Fellowship. The film is inspired by a transformative moment in her life — the story of a chance encounter between two indigenous women with drastically different lived experience, navigating the aftermath of domestic abuse.

Hepburn’s first feature “Never Steady, Never Still” premiered last year at the Toronto Film Festival and was recently nominated for eight Canadian Screen Awards including Best Film and Best Director. Norm Li, who was nominated for Best Cinematography for “Never Steady, Never Still,” has also come on board as director of photography and will be shooting “The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open” on 16mm film.

More Film

  • Russell HornsbyLos Angeles Stage Alliance Ovation

    Film News Roundup: Russell Hornsby Joins 'Creed' Sequel for MGM-Warner Bros.

    In today’s film news roundup, “Creed II” rounds out its cast, the African American Film Critics Association starts a screening series with American Cinematheque and Sundance award winner Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers begins shooting her first feature. CASTINGS “Fences” star Russell Hornsby has joined Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone in MGM-Warner Bros.’ “Creed II,” which began […]

  • (L to R) JOHN CENA, LESLIE

    Universal's 'Blockers' Tops Studios' TV Ad Spending

    In today’s film news roundup, “Creed II” rounds out its cast, the African American Film Critics Association starts a screening series with American Cinematheque and Sundance award winner Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers begins shooting her first feature. CASTINGS “Fences” star Russell Hornsby has joined Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone in MGM-Warner Bros.’ “Creed II,” which began […]

  • Todd Garner

    Paramount Signs First-Look Deal With 'Paul Blart' Producer Broken Road

    In today’s film news roundup, “Creed II” rounds out its cast, the African American Film Critics Association starts a screening series with American Cinematheque and Sundance award winner Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers begins shooting her first feature. CASTINGS “Fences” star Russell Hornsby has joined Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone in MGM-Warner Bros.’ “Creed II,” which began […]

  • MPAA TPN

    MPAA Leads Partner-Vetting Initiative to Cut Risk of Movie, TV Show Leaks and Hacks (EXCLUSIVE)

    In today’s film news roundup, “Creed II” rounds out its cast, the African American Film Critics Association starts a screening series with American Cinematheque and Sundance award winner Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers begins shooting her first feature. CASTINGS “Fences” star Russell Hornsby has joined Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone in MGM-Warner Bros.’ “Creed II,” which began […]

  • Hotel Mumbai

    'Hotel Mumbai' Producers Want Film Left Out of Weinstein Co. Bankruptcy Sale

    In today’s film news roundup, “Creed II” rounds out its cast, the African American Film Critics Association starts a screening series with American Cinematheque and Sundance award winner Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers begins shooting her first feature. CASTINGS “Fences” star Russell Hornsby has joined Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone in MGM-Warner Bros.’ “Creed II,” which began […]

  • Tracy Morgan'The Last O.G.' TV show

    Tracy Morgan Joins Taraji P. Henson in 'What Men Want'

    In today’s film news roundup, “Creed II” rounds out its cast, the African American Film Critics Association starts a screening series with American Cinematheque and Sundance award winner Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers begins shooting her first feature. CASTINGS “Fences” star Russell Hornsby has joined Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone in MGM-Warner Bros.’ “Creed II,” which began […]

  • Dwayne Johnson Depression

    Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About His Battle With Depression: 'I Was Devastated'

    In today’s film news roundup, “Creed II” rounds out its cast, the African American Film Critics Association starts a screening series with American Cinematheque and Sundance award winner Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers begins shooting her first feature. CASTINGS “Fences” star Russell Hornsby has joined Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone in MGM-Warner Bros.’ “Creed II,” which began […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad