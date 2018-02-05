You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rupert Everett Signs With CAA

Justin Kroll

Rupert Everett
Actor, writer, and director Rupert Everett has signed with CAA for representation.

Most recently, Everett made his directorial debut with “The Happy Prince,” which he also wrote and starred in. The biographical drama premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

Everett is best known for his acting over the years in films like “The Next Best Thing,” “Shakespeare in Love,” and “An Ideal Husband.” His work on the 1997 romantic comedy “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” starring Julia Roberts, landed him Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for supporting actor.

On the TV end, his credits include BBC’s “Parades End,” NBC’s “Princess Daisy,” and Netflix’s “Black Mirror.” He appears as Dr. Hendrick in “Quack,” a BBC sitcom about four Victorian era doctors. He is currently filming the television remake of “The Name Of The Rose.”

Everett has also worked extensively in theater, appearing on Broadway and in London’s West End, and winning the WhatsOnStage Award for best actor in a play for his performance as Oscar Wilde in “The Judas Kiss.” His other theater credits include “Amadeus,” “The Vortex,” and “Blithe Spirit.”

He will continue to be represented by Duncan Heath and Paul Lyon Maris at Independent Talent in the U.K. and manager Paul Nelson at Mosaic.

