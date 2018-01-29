Magnet Releasing Nabs Roxanne Benjamin’s ‘Body at Brighton Rock’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Roxanne Benjamin, one of the directors of "XX," poses at the premiere of the film at the Library Center Theatre during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah2017 Sundance Film Festival - "XX" Premiere, Park City, USA - 22 Jan 2017
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/S

Magnet Releasing has acquired worldwide rights to “Body at Brighton Rock.” The survival thriller centers on a novice park ranger who must spend the night guarding a potential crime scene on a remote mountain trail.

Magnet acquired the movie, based on an original screenplay by writer and director Roxanne Benjamin, from Soapbox Films and Protostar Pictures. The film is currently in production and will be released theatrically later this year.

Magnet is the genre arm of Magnolia. Its previous credits include “Let the Right One In,” “Centurion,” and “13 Assassins.”

Benjamin is a rising star in the horror world. She has contributed buzzy segments of the anthology films “Southbound” and “XX,” but “Body at Brighton Rock” will mark her feature film directorial debut. It stars Karina Fontes, who previously worked with Benjamin on “Southbound,” as the ranger. “Body at Brighton Rock” will be produced by Christopher Alender, Benjamin, and David A. Smith.

“Roxanne has written a truly inventive, edge-of-your-seat script with ‘Body at Brighton Rock,’” said Magnolia president Eamonn Bowles in a statement. “When we read it, we leapt at the opportunity to work with her again.”

The supporting cast includes Casey Adams (“Blindspotting”), Emily Althaus (“Orange is the New Black”), John Getz (“Zodiac”), Matt Peters (“Orange is the New Black”), Miranda Bailey (“Diary of a Teenage Girl”) and Susan Burke (“Southbound”).

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden and Magnolia EVP Dori Begley with the producers. Magnolia head of international sales Lorna Lee Sagebiel-Torres will be representing the film at Berlin’s EFM, where its international rights will be available.

(Pictured: Roxanne Benjamin)

