Roxane Gay Offers to Write ‘Batgirl’ Movie After Joss Whedon’s Departure

Author Roxane Gay has thrown her hat into the ring of potential writers for the upcoming “Batgirl” movie, and DC Comics appears to be interested.

After Joss Whedon stepped down as the film’s writer and director on Thursday, Gay tweeted saying, “Hey [DC Comics] I can write your ‘Batgirl’ movie, no prob.”

Hey @DCComics I can write your batgirl movie, no prob. — roxane gay (@rgay) February 22, 2018

The tweet quickly garnered attention, leading Michele Wells, a Warner Bros. vice president who also works on DC films, to respond to Gay’s message.

“If you’re serious… contact me,” Wells wrote, providing her email address. Gay responded saying, “Yes I am serious. I will email you.”

Yes I am serious. I will email you. — roxane gay (@rgay) February 22, 2018

Whedon, who has worked on comic book films like “The Avengers” and “Justice League,” cited story issues for his reasoning behind leaving “Batgirl.”

“‘Batgirl’ is such an exciting project, and Warners/DC such collaborative and supportive partners, that it took me months to realize I really didn’t have a story,” Whedon said in a statement.

“Batgirl” would tell the story of Barbara Gordon, the daughter of police commissioner James Gordon, who moonlights as one of Batman’s sidekicks, Batgirl.

However, with Whedon’s departure, it’s uncertain whether Warner Bros. will continue development of a “Batgirl” movie.

The “Batgirl” film would not be Gay’s first time working on a comic book project. In 2016 she wrote the “Black Panther: World of Wakanda” for Marvel Comics, though the series was cancelled in 2017.

Her other work includes books like “Bad Feminist,” “Hunger,” and “Difficult Women,” and she also contributes cultural critiques and reviews for multiple publications. She is currently compiling a book of essays about rape culture titled “Not That Bad” which features multiple contributors and will be released on May 1.