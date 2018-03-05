You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Roseanne’: ABC Unveils First Trailer for Reboot During Oscar Telecast

Variety Staff

Roseanne revival
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

ABC used the platform of the Oscars to give a big plug to its revival of “Roseanne.”

The network unveiled the first extended trailer for the series that bows March 27. The clips depict the reunited and expanded Connor family in the familiar surroundings of Roseanne and Dan Conner’s lived-in home. ABC has ordered nine episodes, with an eye toward more if it clicks.

Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert and other stars of the original “Roseanne” reunited last year. The original series that ran on ABC from 1988 to 1997 was a defining sitcom of its era. The show that was part of the original Carsey-Werner Co. bench revolves around the trials and tribulations of a blue-collar family in a typical Midwestern town.

One clip showed Dan perplexed by the fact that “people keep saying I’m dead” — a reference to the fact that his character was killed off in the original series finale. Barr, Sara Gilbert, Tom Werner, Bruce Helford, Whitney Cummings, and Tony Hernandez are executive producers for Carsey-Werner Television.

Here’s the first extended look at the new spin on the Connor clan, 20 years later.

