Rose McGowan on Harvey Weinstein’s Impending Arrest: ‘We Are Closer to Justice’

Ahead of Harvey Weinstein’s impending arrest on sexual assault charges, Rose McGowan spoke out in praise of justice finally being served.

“I, and so many of Harvey Weinstein’s survivors, had given up hope that our rapist would be held accountable by law. Twenty years ago, I swore that I would right this wrong. Today we are one step closer to justice,” she said.

Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities on Friday in connection with a sexual assault case.

McGowan continued: “We were young women who were assaulted by Weinstein and later terrorised by his vast network of complicity. I stand with my fellow survivors. May this give hope to all victims and survivors everywhere that are telling their truths.”

