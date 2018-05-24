Rose McGowan on Harvey Weinstein’s Impending Arrest: ‘We Are Closer to Justice’

“I, and so many of Harvey Weinstein’s survivors, had given up hope that our rapist would be held accountable by law. Twenty years ago, I swore that I would right this wrong. Today we are one step closer to justice,” she said.
McGowan continued: “We were young women who were assaulted by Weinstein and later terrorised by his vast network of complicity. I stand with my fellow survivors. May this give hope to all victims and survivors everywhere that are telling their truths.”
More to come.
