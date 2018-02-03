You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rose Byrne-Ethan Hawke Comedy 'Juliet, Naked' Sells to Lionsgate, Roadside

Dave McNary

Lionsgate and sister company Roadside Attractions have acquired U.S. rights from Los Angeles Media Fund to Jesse Peretz’s romantic comedy “Juliet, Naked,” starring Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke, and Chris O’Dowd.

A summer release is planned for the film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 19.

The film is produced by Albert Berger & Ron Yerxa, Barry Mendel, Judd Apatow, and Jeffrey Soros. The executive producers are Simon Horsman, Nick Hornby, Thorsten Schumacher, and Patrick Murray.

Tamara Jenkins & Jim Taylor and Evgenia Peretz adapted the screenplay of “Juliet, Naked.” Rocket Science is handling international sales.

Byrne portrays a woman stuck in a long-term relationship with O’Dowd’s character, who is a huge fan of an obscure rock musician named Tucker Crowe, played by Hawke. When the acoustic demo of his hit record from 25 years ago surfaces, its release leads to a life-changing encounter with the elusive rocker himself. It’s based on Nick Hornby’s best-selling novel.

Owen Gleiberman said in his Sundance review for Variety: “‘Juliet, Naked’ is a gently winning romantic comedy, all keyed to a delightful note of indie-rock obsession. It’s exactly the sort of movie you want to see at Sundance.”

“We’re delighted to be teaming with Howard and Eric in bringing this fun and funny Sundance favorite to theaters,” said Lionsgate’s Jason Constantine. “The filmmakers and the cast are incredibly talented and give justice to the comedy and originality of Nick’s novel. We look forward to seeing audiences rock out to the film when it hits screens this year.”

