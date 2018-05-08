Rosamund Pike’s ‘A Private War’ Gets Awards-Season November Release

Aviron Pictures has given Rosamund Pike’s drama “A Private War” an awards-season release, starting with Nov. 2 openings in Los Angeles and New York with a Nov. 16 wide launch.

The cast includes Jamie Dornan, Stanley Tucci, and Tom Hollander. Matthew George’s Acacia Entertainment is producing and financing “A Private War” alongside the Fyzz Facility, which is executive producing.

The biographical drama is directed by Matthew Heineman, whose credits include “Cartel Land” and “City of Ghosts,” from an Arash Amel screenplay. Academy Award-winning cinematographer Robert Richardson is also on board.

“A Private War” chronicles the life of the late American-born British war reporter Marie Colvin, portrayed by Pike, and is based on Marie Brenner’s 2012 Vanity Fair story “Marie Colvin’s Private War.” Colvin died in 2012 while covering the siege at Homs in Syria.

Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk, Kamala Films’ Marissa McMahon, and Charlize Theron under her Denver & Delilah Productions banner are producing alongside George.

Aviron also announced Tuesday that it had shifted the opening date for “Serenity,” a thriller with Oscar-winners Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway, from Sept. 28 to Oct. 19, 2018.

Steven Knight directed from his own script about a fishing boat captain who is forced to grapple with his mysterious past after a glamorous woman crashes up against his simple life on a small island in the Caribbean and ensnares him in a new reality. Jason Clarke, Djimon Hounsou, Jeremy Strong, and Diane Lane also star. Producers are Guy Heeley and Greg Shapiro.

Aviron was formed in 2017 by veteran executive David Dinerstein with backing from BlackRock. Dinerstein has substantial experience in the industry, having previously served as the president of Lake Shore Entertainment and as a co-founder of Paramount Classics.

